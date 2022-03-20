Kejriwal Takes A Jibe At BJP Over CM Pick Delay In 4 States; Compares Scenario To Punjab

As Punjab Cabinet gets to work, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, compared it to the other 4 states where BJP is yet to finalise its CMs. Addressing the newly-inducted ministers, Kejriwal lauded CM Bhagwant Mann's work within 3 days of forming govt. TMC leader Saket Gokhale also claimed that the internal BJP tussle was at its peak now. AAP swept Punjab, while BJP retained Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Manipur on March 10.

Kejriwal takes a jibe at BJP over CM selection delay: 'It has been 10 days'

"BJP which has won in 4 states is not able to form govt till now due to fighting within party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. You have done good work within 3 days of forming the govt as the whole is talking about the compensation for crops damaged released.

BJP which has won in 4 states is not able to form govt till now due to fighting within party. You all have to work together under the leadership of Bhagwant Mann. I'm like your elder brother to give guidance:AAP's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal while addressing Punjab AAP MLAs pic.twitter.com/jlln2RdzwO — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2022

It’s been 10 days since election results & no sign of BJP preparing to form the govt in UP, Uttarakhand, & Goa despite a clear majority.



The Modi-Shah tussle pretty much seems to be at its peak right now. — Saket Gokhale 🇺🇦 (@SaketGokhale) March 20, 2022

BJP hesitates on CM finalisation

For the past 1 week, BJP's CMs - Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Pramod Sawant (Goa), N Biren Singh (Manipur) and Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand) have been meeting top BJP leadership in Delhi to discuss CM face and govt formation. Sources have stated that Sawant will be retained in Goa, while N Biren Singh may be replaced. While Pushkar Dhami failed to retain his seat putting his retention in doubt, Yogi Adityanath is assured a second term after winning Gorakhpur with over 1 lakh votes and will take oath on March 25. All four BJP legislative meetings will be held this evening to elect its leader - i.e CMs.

BJP sweeps 4 states

On Thursday, UP citizens awarded Yogi Adityanath an unprecedented 2nd term as Uttar Pradesh CM, breaking a 35-year jinx. BJP - with a 41.9% vote share - has bettered it by 2% since its 2017 polls. BJP retained its majority (albeit reduced) with 273 seats, while SP won 123 seats and the Congress was reduced to 2 seats. BSP on the other hand was reduced to a single seat. AIMIM failed to open its tally.

In Manipur, BJP managed to win a simple majority with 32 seats- a first for the saffron party and amassed 37.8% of the votes. Its rivals -NEDA ally NPP won 7 seats, NPF won 5 seats, JD(U) won 6 seats and the Congress was reduced to 5 seats. In Goa too BJP won 20 seats and has staked claim to the govt with the support of TMC ally MGP and three Independents- Chandrakant Shetye, Aleixo Lourenço and Antonio Vas. In Uttarakhand, BJP has won 47 seats while Congress won only 19 seats and AAP failed to win a single seat. However, CM Pushkar Dhami failed to retain Khatima, while his rival Congress CM pick Harish Rawat lost from Lalkuwa.