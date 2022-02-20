Last Updated:

Meenakshi Lekhi Says AAP Will Betray Punjab Through Delhi Model; Calls CM Face Mann 'liar'

MoS Meenakshi Lekhi said, "AAP is betraying Delhi, and through the Delhi model, they are now trying to betray Punjab."

Written By
Aniket Mishra
Meenakashi Lekhi

Image: ANI


Union Minister of State and BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi has alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is betraying Delhi. The MoS, continuing her allegation, said that the party is trying to betray Punjab also through the Delhi model. The senior BJP leader also questioned AAP of what work have they done during their time in the national capital and accused them of just putting posters and advertisements worth ₹524 crores.

MoS Meenakshi Lekhi said, "AAP is betraying Delhi, and through the Delhi model, they are now trying to betray Punjab. What work have they done other than betraying the people and putting up advertisements worth Rs.524 crores in Delhi."

MoS slams Bhagwant Mann

Earlier today, the MoS lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Ministerial candidate from Punjab, Bhagwant Mann and called him a liar. Lekhi claimed that Aam Aadmi Party is made by the money provided by Congress. She further alleged that AAP is in a collision and acting like a B team for Sonia Gandhi's Congress. "Bhagwant Mann is the biggest liar. Does he know how much money Congress spent to make AAP? AAP is B-team of Sonia Gandhi and is working in collusion with the Congress," said the MoS Meenakshi Lekhi. Her allegations came amid the ongoing Punjab elections where the Aam Aadmi Party is one of the major contenders to win the elections.

READ | MoS Meenakshi Lekhi discusses bilateral ties with Egypt Ambassador

Punjab elections

People started voting for their candidates in Punjab on February 20 at 8 AM. The voter turnout per cent in Punjab was 52% by 4 PM. 1,304 candidates including 93 women are in the fray in the ongoing single election on 117 constituencies of Punjab. The main contents of the elections in Punjab are Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the alliance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Congress CM who recently left the grand old party and formed his organisation Captain Amrinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress (PLC). Along with Punjab people of 59 constituencies of UP are voting amid the ongoing UP phase 3 election. Results of elections will be declared on March 10 along with Punjab, UP and 3 other states.

READ | Meenakshi Lekhi says breach of PM's security was planned, miscreants were mobilised

Image: ANI

READ | Meenakshi Lekhi slams Cong over Jakhar's claim; 'even Nehru was given chair over Patel'
READ | Meenakshi Lekhi slams Congress after Ashwani Kumar's exit; 'All good people are leaving'
READ | Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Meenakshi Lekhi slam Channi & Cong over 'Bhaiyyas' remark
Tags: Meenakashi Lekhi, AAP, Delhi
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND