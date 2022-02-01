In a big development, Captain Amarinder Singh revealed that PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Punjab very soon to campaign for the upcoming polls. This comes a month after there was a major lapse in the PM's security when he was on his way to address a rally in Ferozepur.

As a part of the alliance, Singh's party Punjab Lok Congress is contesting 34 seats, BJP 68 seats and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) 15 seats. Addressing a public gathering in Patiala on Tuesday, Singh asserted that a collaboration between Punjab and the Centre was essential owing to the dire financial condition of the state.

On this occasion, he unveiled ambitious plans for the state's development and security, which he accused Congress of scuttling by forcing him to step down as the CM. Moreover, he added, "Can't leave sensitive border state of Punjab in hands of people like Navjot Singh Sidhu who are willing to compromise security for personal interests". The former Punjab CM expressed anger at the state Congress president for hugging Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Bajwa.

While filing his nomination from Patiala Urban a day earlier, Amarinder Singh had predicted, "Punjab is heading towards a Hung Assembly unless people understand that Punjab needs a secure government. BJP is in government for the next 7 years. Two years more in this term and 5 years thereafter. Without the Centre's help, Punjab cannot function. We have financial considerations."

Punjab goes to the polls on February 20 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab election, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on January 5 as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse occurred in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action.

While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the Supreme Court court stayed their functioning. On January 12, the apex court appointed a 5-member committee headed by Justice (retd.) Indu Malhotra to probe the security breach.