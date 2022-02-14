In a big embarrassment for Congress, Navjot Singh Sidhu refused to address a rally in Dhuri in the presence of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress has fielded Dalvir Singh Goldy from this seat to take on AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. In the 2017 Punjab election, Goldy defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon by a margin of 2811 votes. Even though he was asked to address the crowd by Goldy's wife, Sidhu turned down the offer. This is being perceived as a fallout of the fact that the Punjab Congress president was not declared the party's Chief Ministerial candidate.

Speaking to the media on February 8, Sidhu's wife Navjot Kaur rued the fact that there were no parameters to determine the candidate for the top post. Arguing that her husband would have been a better Chief Ministerial choice than Channi, she also alleged that Rahul Gandhi was misled by some elements to influence his decision-making. The Punjab Congress chief's daughter Rabia Kaur Sidhu also made her resentment public, saying that "an honest man can't be stopped for long". Taking a jibe at Channi highlighting his humble origins, she affirmed that "a crorepati cannot be poor".

Navjot Kaur Sidhu remarked, "There is no criteria for putting a person in such a high position. I think only your particulars, your merit, your education, your worth, your honesty- all these things should be primary". On being asked whether Sidhu was the better pick for the CM's post, she replied in the affirmative.

The tussle over CM face in Congress

While Captain Amarinder Singh was forced to step down as the CM on September 18, 2021, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post two days later. However, the Punjab Congress president has been at loggerheads with the current CM over the choice of Advocate General and DGP, and the announcement of freebies. Speculation about Channi being the Chief Ministerial face gained traction after he was fielded from two seats - Chamkaur Sahib as well as Bhadaur in the Punjab elections.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on February 3, he expressed gratitude towards the people of the state for 'liking him and making him popular'. At the same time, Channi affirmed that he will respect the party's choice as the CM face. Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar made public his resentment over being ignored for the CM's post. Finally, on February 6, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi snubbed Navjot Singh Sidhu by declaring Channi as the CM candidate in a public rally at Ludhiana.