Patiala Urban Election Result 2022 LIVE: Amarinder Singh Trailing AAP's Ajit Kohli

Capt Amarinder Singh, leader of the newly found Punjab Lok Congress is trailing by 10,874 votes in Patiala; whereas AAP's Ajit Kohli leads with 26,633 votes

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and leader of newly found Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) is trailing by 10,874 votes in the Patiala constituency, as per the latest trends on the 2022 Punjab assembly elections. It is to be noted that Capt. Amrinder had won this constituency in the 2017 elections while contesting for the Indian National Congress (INC). Meanwhile,  Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Ajit Pal Singh Kohli is leading the Patiala constituency with over 26,633 votes.

The Patiala seat is up for grabs between 15 other candidates that include Vishnu Sharma (INC), Naunihal Singh (SADASM), Pankaj Mohindru (IND), Makhan Singh (IND), Malwinder Singh (IND), Ravinder Singh (IND), Gurmukh Singh (IND), Paramjit Singh (LIP), Yogesh Kumar (JAPA), Sonu (IND), Jasbir Singh (IND), Harpal Juneja (SAD), Jagdish Kumar (IND), Jyoti Tiwari (IND), and Davinder Singh (IND).

Early party-wise trend predicts Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) victory

According to the early party-wise trends, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading the charts in 89 seats out of the 117 total seats. AAP with 89 seats is followed by INC, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are leading in five and seven constituencies respectively. In addition to this, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which is contesting the elections in alliance with SAD is leading in two seats out of the total. 

It is worth mentioning that the Punjab elections this year saw a voter turnout of  63.58%, which is about 3.5% lower than the previous elections held in 2017. The state completed the polls on February 20 and the counting of the votes is underway stating 8 am today. 

Punjab CM trails from Chamkaur Sahib

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi is also trailing from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur assembly seats, according to the initial trends. Another AAP candidate Charanjit Singh is leading from Chamkaur Sahib, while AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke is leading from the Bhadaur seat. It is to be noted that INC's Channi is seeking re-election from his home constituency Chamkaur Sahib and he was also nominated from a second seat, Bhadaur in the Barnala district, according to PTI. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's AAP is leading the overall trend with 89 seats and is predicted to come into power.

