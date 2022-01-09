PM Modi Security Breach: Union Min Shekhawat Slams Punjab CM For Briefing Priyanka Vadra

In PM Modi's security breach in Punjab, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday pulled up the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government for briefing party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shekhawat mocked asking if the decisions on security and routes were being taken by the government in Consultation with 'Mrs Vadra'.

"Now, she (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra) should come in front of the media, and say if Channi was able to execute her plan properly," he said, adding "I would really want to know what constitutional position she holds that she is briefed about PM's security."]

Once again downplaying the grave security breach, CM Channi maintained that there was "no threat" to the PM during his visit to the state. He added that there were no protestors within a 1-kilometre distance of PM Modi's convoy that was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes, even though the videos show otherwise. Channi also said he had briefed party leader Priyanka Gandhi "on whatever happened there".

PM Modi's security breach

In a massive controversy ahead of the Punjab polls, PM Modi was forced to skip the Ferozepur rally on Wednesday as his security was compromised after arriving in the state. The problem started when the PM decided to travel to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainwala by road instead of the air route due to poor weather. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, a major lapse was observed in the PM's security as his convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes around 30 km from the destination due to a road blockade.

On account of additional security not being deployed by the Punjab government as a part of the contingency plan, the MHA added that PM Modi headed back to the Bathinda Airport. Moreover, it sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab and demanded strict action. While both the MHA as well as the Punjab government have constituted committees to probe the security lapses, the Supreme Court has stayed their functioning until January 10 while hearing a plea seeking an independent inquiry into the incident.

Image: ANI/PTI