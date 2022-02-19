Punjab Election 2022: Timing; Key Candidates & Constituencies; Everything You Need To Know

The Punjab Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies, and counting of votes will take place on March 10. The voting will take place from 8 am till 6 PM. In the 2017 state elections, Congress had won 77 seats in the 117-member House, while Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats. The SAD-BJP alliance could only manage 18 seats.

For the 2022 Punjab elections, Congress has announced Charanjit Singh Channi as its Chief Ministerial candidate, while AAP's CM face is Bhagwant Mann. The grand old party and AAP have decided to fight the elections solo while BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and RS MP Sukhdev Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt). SAD has tied up with BSP in order to make a comeback in the state.

The list of key candidates and constituencies

Navjot Singh Sidhu (contesting from Amritsar East)

Bhagwant Mann (contesting from Dhuri)

Charanjit Singh Channi (contesting from Bhadaur, Chamkaur Sahib seats)

Sukhbir Singh Badal (contesting from Jalalabad)

Capt Amarinder Singh (contesting from Patiala)

Parakash Singh Badal (contesting from Lambi)

Sukhpal Khair (contesting from Bholuth)

Kulwant Singh (contesting from Mohali)

BJP manifesto for Punjab elections

The BJP manifesto has underlined a 75% reservation in all government jobs for the youth in the state along with an unemployment allowance. The promise further enumerates a 35% reservation for women enrolled for government jobs and other infrastructure development. It further promises a 50% reservation in private jobs for the youth of Punjab. In Haryana, the BJP-JJP-led government previously passed a law giving 75% reservation in private sector jobs to domiciled youth of the state. Also, a dope test before filing nominations for elections has been mandated in the BJP manifesto.

All graduates in the state will receive an unemployment allowance of Rs 4,000 per month for a period of two years, from the date of completion of one's degree, the manifesto read. Women are granted a 35% reservation in all government jobs, inclusive of contractual ones. Notably, the BJP manifesto provides for fast-track courts that will be established to deal with violence, harassment ad oppression against women in the state. A special law will be enacted to deal with the cases of brides abandoned by NRI grooms, the manifesto read.

Congress manifesto for Punjab elections

The Congress manifesto promises Rs 1,100 per month for women, eight free gas cylinders and one lakh government jobs. The party has also promised free education for all needy students and bringing an end to mafia raj by creating corporations for the sale of liquor and sand mining. On February 18, while addressing a press conference in Chandigarh, Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the party's government in the state will procure oilseed, pulses and corn from farmers. He said that the party has a 13-point agenda.

Congress' poll promises