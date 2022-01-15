Punjab Election: CM Channi Urges EC To Reschedule February 14 Voting Date

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections 2022, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday urged Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra to reschedule the date of voting in the state which is to be held on February 14, stating that the SC/ST representatives will be travelling to Banaras on the occasion of Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary.

In his letter to the CEC, CM Channi said, "It has been brought to my notice by the representatives of Scheduled Caste community, which contributes around 32 percent of the total population of the State, that birth anniversary of Sri Guru Ravidass Ji falls on 16.02.2022 and on this occasion, a large number of SC devotees (about 20 lakh) from the State are likely to visit Banaras in Uttar Pradesh from 10th to 16th February 2022."

CM Charanjit Singh Channi added, "In such a situation, many people from this community would not be able to cast their votes for the State Assembly, which is otherwise their constitutional right. They have requested that the voting date may be extended in such a way that they are able to visit Banaras from 10th to 16th February 2022, as also participate in the Assembly elections.In the above background, it is considered fair and appropriate that the voting for Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 may be postponed for at least six days, enabling about 20 lakh people to utilise their right to vote for the State Legislative Assembly."

Punjab elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the state Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 14 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

