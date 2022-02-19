Punjab Elections 2022: From Navjot Sidhu Vs Majithia To CM Channi; Here Are 5 Key Battles

Freebies. Khalistan. Infighting.

Three words that ruled the poll campaign for the 117-seat Punjab Assembly polls up for voting on February 20. The ruling Congress, which is still heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP which has declared Bhagwant Mann as its CM face, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Congress, which finally picked Charanjit Channi as its CM face, is facing a revolt from its state unit chief Navjot Sidhu. Meanwhile, frontrunner AAP is once again facing allegations of support of pro-Khalistani separatists. Results for the elections will be announced on March 10.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts a neck-to-neck competition between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) - AAP may win 49-55 seats and the Congress 43-49 seats. On the other hand, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is projected to win 15-21 seats. BJP and Capt Amarinder Singh is predicted to win 1-3 seats and Others 1-3 seats.

Here are the key battles:

Amritsar (East): Navjot Singh Sidhu Vs Bikram Singh Majithia

What could have been an easy fight for Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu has turned into an uphill battle after Akali Dal fielded party veteran Bikram Singh Majithia against him. This decision was spurred when Punjab police booked Majithia in a drugs case - fuelling Majithia to take on Sidhu in his turf. Majithia, who was given pre-arrest bail by Punjab High Court, has accused CM Channi of money laundering in the sand mining cases and called Sidhu 'pro-Pakistan'. He has also been constantly touring Amritsar (East), highlighting Congress' faults.

Sidhu - on the other hand - has been instrumental in creating confusion in Congress by first rebelling against then-CM Amarinder Singh, resulting in his ouster. Later, Sidhu rebelled against Channi too, criticising his govt's promises and his cabinet picks. Miffed with Congress High Command for keeping Channi as its CM face, Sidhu has been giving veiled threats to resign again. In the last bid to woo voters, Sidhu has also apologised to his Amritsar East constituents for neglecting them, vowing to be accessible once voted back.

Adding to the poll battle, AAP has fielded Jeevan Jyot Kumar, being a key part in division of votes. In 2012, Sidhu's wife - Navjot Kaur Sidhu won the seat while Navjot Sidhu won in 2017. Amritsar East has remained with Congress since 1969.

Bhadaur: Charnajit Channi Vs Labh Singh Ugoke

An indirect battle between CM faces - Charanjit Singh Channi and Bhagwant Mann will be witnessed in Bhadaur - Mann's turf. Channi, who was suddenly fielded from Bhadaur apart from his home constituency of Chamkaur Sahib, faces a major poll battle in AAP's turf. While Congress won the seat in 2012, AAP wrestled it from Akali Dal in 2017 with Pirmal Singh Dhaula winning by 20784 votes. Moreover, Mann is the sitting Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur - under which falls Bhadaur - which he has won twice. Channi faces AAP's Labh Singh Ugoke since Dhaula quit AAP and moved to Canada, Akali Dal's Satnam Singh.

Dhuri: Bhagwant Singh Mann Vs Dalvir Singh Goldy

Fighting his first Assembly election, AAP's CM face Bhagwant Singh Mann has chosen Dhuri - which falls under his hometurf Sangrur. Mann, who has been touring across Punjab, conducted door-to-door campaigns and roadshows in Dhuri - slamming Sidhu-Channi and Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal. He faces a tough fight from sitting Congress MLA - Dalvir Singh Goldy - who is a resident of Dhuri and has been pitting Mann as an 'outsider'. In 2017, Goldy defeated AAP's Jasvir Singh Jassi Sekhon with a margin of 2,811 votes.

Batala: Ashwani Sekhri Vs Sucha Singh Chhotepur Vs Sherry Kalsi Vs Fateh Jung Bajwa

A four-cornered fight will be witnessed for Batala between Congress' Ashwani Sekhri, AAP's Sherry Kalsi, Akali Dal's Sucha Singh Chhotepur and BJP's Fateh Singh Bajwa. The poll battle intensified when BJP fielded Fateh Jang Bajwa - Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa's younger brother. Fateh Singh Bajwa joined the BJP after he was snubbed by the Congress which fielded his brother from their home turf - Qadian. On the other hand, Akali Dal has fielded AAP defector Sucha Singh Chhotepur against AAP's Sherry Kalsi. In 2017, Akali Dal's Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal won by a mere 450 vote margin, defeating Sekhri.

Mansa: Sidhu Moosewala Vs Vijay Singla

Wooing youth votes, Congress has fielded popular singer - Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu aka Sidhu Moosewala against AAP’s Dr Vijay Singla. Moosewala has been publically campaigned for by Sidhu and Channi in the constituency. In 2017, AAP candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia won from Mansa seat.