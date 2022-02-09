Punjab Elections: Akali Dal Fumes At Kejriwal's Appeal To Its Voters; Demands EC Action

In a big development on Tuesday, Shiromani Akali Dal petitioned Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer demanding action against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led party expressed strong objection to Kejriwal's video appeal to SAD voters on the eve of the Punjab elections. In a letter addressed to the Punjab CEO, SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler claimed that the Delhi CM was trying to mislead the people of the state. Contending that AAP had violated the Model Code of Conduct, he urged the EC to ban the video and ensure its deletion from social media platforms.

SAD argued, "That today, Arvind Kejriwal released a video message making appeal to the voters of Shiromani Akali Dal to vote for AAP on the basis of unsubstantiated, false and frivolous claims misleading the people of Punjab. Shiromani Akali Dal strictly objects to such malicious and immoral tactics which are against the spirit of the Model Code of Conduct which provides a level playing field to all political parties. If such immoral tactics are not strictly dealt with at the earliest, this would vitiate the peace and harmony in the state of Punjab."

Citing the case of Bikram Singh Majithia, the party added that Kejriwal had issued an apology for making false allegations even in the past. For the upcoming Punjab elections, SAD has forged an alliance with BSP even as its erstwhile ally BJP is contesting with Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt). While Sukhbir Singh Badal is the CM face of the SAD-BSP combine, Bhagwant Mann and Charanjit Singh Channi are the CM candidates of AAP and Congress respectively.

Political scenario in Punjab

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly election, Congress won a whopping 77 seats in the 117-member House, whereas Shiromani Akali Dal could win only 18 seats. On the other hand, AAP emerged as the second-largest party with 20 seats and failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. Despite winning a huge mandate, infighting erupted in the Congress camp after Sidhu started attacking the then CM Amarinder Singh over the purported delayed justice in the incidents of desecration of the Guru Granth Sahib and the drug cases.

The situation escalated on September 18, 2021, after Congress summoned a Legislative Party meeting without keeping the Punjab CM in the loop. Amid growing speculation that Singh will be ousted, the latter tendered his resignation to Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit at about 4.30 pm on the same day owing to "humiliation". However, Charanjit Singh Channi pipped Sidhu to the CM's post on September 20, 2021. As the infighting in the party has persisted, speculation is rife that AAP's prospects will improve this time. Punjab will go to the polls on February 20 whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10.