Punjab Elections: Congress MP Ravneet Bittu Avers Navjot Sidhu Will Be Given Super CM Post

Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu on Friday asserted that the party's Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu will get a 'Super CM' post if the party is elected to power in the forthcoming Punjab Assembly elections that will take place on February 20. Bittu's statement comes after Congress, earlier last week, had declared Charanjit Singh Channi as the grand old party's Chief Minister candidate.

The Congress leader further added that Sidhu didn't question the party's decision to choose Channi as CM face and instead, welcomed the decision. "Did Sidhu raise any questions on the decision to choose Channi as the CM face? He welcomed the decision" Bittu said.

While announcing the party's CM face for forthcoming polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "The people of Punjab have said, not me, the thought is theirs, not mine, that they want a person from a poor household as the CM. We want someone who understands poverty, hunger, and the fears of the poor. Punjab's CM candidate is Charanjit Singh Channi Ji."

Bittu's support for Sidhu comes at a time when Congress' Punjab unit is plagued with infighting. Earlier in the day, Sidhu's daughter levelled serious charges against CM Charanjit Channi. In contrary to Rahul Gandhi's 'poor' remark, Rabia Kaur Sidhu said that 'a crorepati cannot be poor'.

"It is very difficult to stop a man (Sidhu) who has honest intentions while a corrupt man (Channi) has to be stopped at some point," she said while speaking to the media.

PM may still face problem on road: Bittu on PM Modi's upcoming rallies in Punjab

Speaking on PM Modi's impending rallies in Punjab, the Congress MP stated that the Prime Minister may still face problems on road. Suggesting PM Modi to come by helicopter or plane, he said that farmers were on road for one year.

"PM may visit by helicopter or plane as he may still face problems on road. He kept Punjabis on roads for over one year. 750 farmers sacrificed their lives. How people will forget this? So better to come via airway," he said.

Last month, PM Modi was forced to skip his Ferozepur after his security was compromised. PM's convoy was blocked by protestors for 15-20 minutes, leading to him being stranded on a flyover. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bhatinda airport.