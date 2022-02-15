Punjab Elections: JP Nadda Avers 'PM Modi Fought To Bring Justice To 1984 Riot Victims'

In a bid to extend BJP’s agenda to ‘bring development’ in Punjab, the party's National President JP Nadda addressed a large gathering in the state’s Maur Mandi region wherein he asserted that the saffron party is the only party that has worked for the welfare of the Sikh community. During his electioneering, he highlighted that the Saffron party had fought for delivering justice to the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

BJP fought to bring justice to victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots: JP Nadda

The murder of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguard in 1984 had triggered brutal riots across the country where violent mobs attacked and killed the members of the Sikh community to retaliate against Gandhi’s killing. Speaking of the Sikh massacre where several Congress leaders have been accused of being complicit with the rioters, JP Nadda alleged that only under PM Modi-led Union government, the ‘tears of victims of 1984 riots have been wiped.’

Nadda further remarked that the BJP was the only party that had ordered SIT to put culprits of the pogroms behind bars after forming the government. “During 1984 anti-Sikh riots, people of the Sikh community were killed, Congress said that when a big tree falls, the earth shakes. There was violence all over but no one cared about the Sikhs. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power, he formed an SIT and put the culprits behind bars, wiping the victim's tears," added the BJP party head.

The BJP leader mentioned that the Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) didn't have the approval to receive foreign donations under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, but the PM Modi-led Union government understood the need of allowing it and made it easier for the people across the globe to donate for the welfare of the temple.

"Earlier, the tax was levied on the Gurudwara langars. No one had ever demanded the removal of this tax. But the Prime Minister himself said that the tax on langar should be removed," Nadda said.

'Under Congress' regime Sand Mafia is roaming freely'

JP Nadda went on to claim that the saffron party has worked for the welfare of the state farmers and noted that “in every three months, Rs 2,000 is transferred to the accounts of 10.50 crore farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. In Punjab also, about Rs 24,000 crore was transferred to the accounts of 23 lakh farmers. No one has ever worked for the Sikh brothers like PM Modi did," added Nadda.

In his address, he also lamented Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi-led Congress government, and said, "Today sand mafias are roaming freely in the assembly constituency of the Punjab Chief Minister. The drug mafias are thriving in Punjab. Congress never did anything for the development of Punjab."

The Punjab elections are scheduled for February 20 and the BJP is fighting the polls in the state in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s debutante party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: ANI/ PTI