Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh while campaigning in Punjab on Tuesday lashed out at his contemporaries by picking on their drawbacks and urged the electorate to vote for the saffron party in the impending polls. Lamenting at the current principal opposition in Punjab, AAP, Rajnath Singh claimed that Aam Aadmi Party’s promises are empty, and the party is bound to fail in fulfilling its promise of eradicating drugs from Punjab since they are the ones who are promoting liquor supply in Delhi.

“AAP party has opened liquor stores in every bylane of Delhi & they promise to make Punjab free from drugs? BJP will work to eradicate drugs and terror from the state. You will see the results after one year of formation of our govt here,” Rajnath Singh said while addressing a rally in Faridkot.

Seizing the opportunity, the Union Minister added that the BJP will rather clean Punjab from the reign of drugs and terror within a year of the formation of the government. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh also hit out at Congress, the ruling party in the state, and lashed out at the CM Charanjit Singh Channi government for failing to ensure proper security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to the state.

Govt that can't provide protection to PM, how will it provide safety to citizens: Rajnath Singh

Citing national security concerns in Punjab, since its a border state, Rajnath Singh alleged that the government that failed to protect the supreme leader of the country, the Prime Minister, couldn’t be trusted to provide safety to the citizens. The Defence Minister stated, “A government that cannot protect the Prime Minister has no right to remain in power. Punjab is a border state. Maintaining respect for institutions in a healthy democracy is essential for the good health of democracy.”

CM Channi has no control on Congress government: Defence Minister

Further extending his attack, the BJP leader cornered Congress on the long-drawn-out internal conflicts amongst the party members and quipped, “The Chief Minister of Punjab does not have control over his government, Congress is fighting amongst themselves. The village is not settled and the robbers are active. “ “Congress had their govt in Punjab still they couldn't do justice to the people here. Farmers in Punjab have done the work of providing food to the country still, they are unhappy for a long time. BJP will give justice to the people and farmers,” Singh added.

Promising that the BJP-led alliance will provide better facilities to the people of Punjab, former UP CM mentioned that the BJP government had given justice to the victims of the 1984 riots. “The people of Punjab have sacrificed the most. The 1984 riot victims got justice when our government was formed. Rs 80 crore was distributed to the riot victims when our government was formed. Five lakh rupees were given by our government.”

The Punjab elections are scheduled for February 20 and the BJP is fighting the polls in the state in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh’s debutante party Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Image: PTI