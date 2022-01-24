Sonu Sood Hails Sister Malvika For Social Work In Moga; 'People Pushed Her To Join System'

Nearly 10 days after the Punjab Congress announced that Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency, her brother and actor Sonu Sood on Monday said that it is the people who pushed her to the 'system' due to her social contribution in the constituency.

Speaking to ANI, the Bollywood actor said, "My mother, a professor, taught children all her life. My father was a social worker. Schools, colleges and dharamshalas here are constructed on our plots of land. So, it's in our blood." "My sister took more responsibility, maximum vaccinations in our city were facilitated by her. As far as education and helping people is concerned, she had worked in Moga on a large scale. People pushed her to be a part of the system," he added.

On January 15, the Punjab Congress had announced that actor Sonu Sood's sister Malvika Sood will contest the state Assembly elections from the Moga constituency.

Malvika Sood was inducted into the party on January 10, and Bollywood actor Sonu Sood was seen with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at his residence. This was seen before his sister joined the party. Malvika Sood was welcomed by Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

Exuding confidence, CM Channi remarked that Malvika will serve the people of Punjab with full honesty and integrity. In November last year, Sonu Sood and his sister had addressed a press conference at Moga, which is their hometown, announcing that she would be contesting in the Punjab polls scheduled this year.

Punjab Elections 2022

The Election Commission of India on January 8 had announced the dates for the Punjab Assembly elections 2022 which will be held in February to elect 117 members of the 16th Assembly of the state Legislative Assembly.

In the last Assembly elections in 2017, the Indian National Congress bagged 77 out of 117 seats, leaving the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance behind in the third place with 18 seats. AAP was second with 20 seats and became the official opposition in the state. Polling in Punjab is scheduled to be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

