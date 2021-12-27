Sukhbir Singh Badal Lashes Out At 'mental' Sidhu After Latter's 'wear Bangles' Remark

A day after Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu passed a deeply misogynistic remark and asked the Gurdaspur lawmaker to 'wear bangles', Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal lashed out at the the cricketer-turned-politician, calling him 'mental Sidhu'.

Badal said, "Navjot Singh Sidhu is mental Sidhu. He doesn't know what to say at what place, Congress itself is worried. Nobody takes Navjot Sidhu seriously."

What did Sidhu say?

On Sunday, while addressing a public meeting, Sidhu had asked the Gurdaspur lawmaker to 'wear bangles' if they can't run a constituency, and slammed him for not being 'manly enough'. It is likely that Sidhu's jibe was directed at Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol, who was elected to the constituency on a BJP ticket in 2019.

Sidhu also took on his own Congress government in Punjab questioning whether the citizens were getting cable TV connection and sand at the cheap rates announced recently. Citing the 'Punjab Model' of governance, Navjot Sidhu remarked that he would come up with strong budget-based policies and not just 'jugaad'. "It will not work with mere talk. It will come with a policy and budgetary allocation… it won’t work with jugaad," he asserted. He also dared senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia to come out of hiding and face the law. “Where are you Bikram Majithia? If you have guts, remain at home. Are you scared?" he asked. Majithia has been booked under the NDPS Act in a drugs case.

Image: PTI