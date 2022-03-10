Who Is Jeevan Jyot Kaur? AAP's 'Pad-woman' Defeats Sidhu, Majithia In Amritsar East Battle

The Amritsar East 2022 election result astounded everyone when Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) candidate Jeevan Jyot Kaur defeated the two heavyweights fighting for the same assembly seat - Congress' Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Vikram Singh Majithia.

Amritsar East seat was one of the hot seats of the Punjab Assembly Election 2022 as the seat was contested by two big leaders of two big parties. However, the lesser-known Jeevan Jyot Kaur took the limelight by winning the seat that was supposed to be Congress vs SAD.

AAP fielded Kaur against Congress Punjab president Sidhu and the brother-in-law of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, Vikram Singh Majithia. However, this could not stop Kaur from winning the seat. Kaur received a total of 39,679 votes in the Assembly seat of Amritsar East. With 32,929 votes, Congress' Sidhu came second behind the AAP contender. Majithia finished third with 25,188 votes.

Who is Jeevan Jyot Kaur?

Due to her work in menstrual hygiene, Kaur became famous in Amritsar, with people of the city calling her the "pad-woman" of Amritsar. She has served as the S.H.E. Society's chairperson, a non-profit, non-political, voluntary service organisation to create a drug-free society.

She is also a long-time associate of the EcoShe Menstrual Health Programme, whose aim is to trigger a major shift in the menstrual health management space, resulting in a cleaner and healthier environment. She has been involved in the distribution of environmentally friendly sanitary napkins in Punjabi schools, slums, and rural areas.

Kaur addressed the issues of the people. One of the associates of Kaur's campaign said that she did not want to divert attention from the issues of the people.

Punjab Election 2022

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fought a multi-cornered election in Punjab. However, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was sure of his party's victory. He even predicted that CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia were all going to lose the elections.

All his predictions came true on the 10th of March, with AAP gaining a massive victory.