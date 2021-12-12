'Akhilesh Yadav Built Taj Mahal Too': BJP Mocks SP Over Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Claim

Mocking Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav for taking credit for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday said that the party must have got made the Taj Mahal along with the Great Wall of China, Statue of Liberty and Eifel Tower among other world heritages. Taking to his official Twitter handle, party spokesperson Amit Malviya further mocked the party saying that the first person to go on Moon also must be a member of Samajwadi.

"There's a limit to lying. In taking credit, he (Akhilesh Yadav) has even defeated Arvind Kejriwal," Amit Malviya further wrote on Twitter. This was in response to Akhilesh Yadav statement in which he said that the Kashi Vishwanath corridor was initiated by Samajwadi Party. The Samajwadi chief added, "We will give documents as well, because this time, we will talk with proof. All this is happening so that the govt escapes providing double income to farmers; it's a distraction."

The credit faceoff over the Kashi Vishwanath corridor takes place a day ahead of its inauguration.

फिर तो ताजमहल भी समाजवादियों ने ही बनवाया होगा। ग्रेट वॉल ऑफ चाइना, स्टैच्यू ऑफ लिबर्टी और एफिल टावर भी…



चांद पर उतरने वाला पहला इंसान भी समाजवादी ही होगा?



झूठ बोलने की भी हद होती है। ये तो क्रेडिट चोरी करने में अरविंद केजरीवाल से भी आगे निकले। https://t.co/bSjhn35tlo — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) December 12, 2021

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor to be inaugurated

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure surrounding the ancient Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be done by PM Modi on December 13. "At around 1 PM on 13 December, Prime Minister will visit Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple and offer prayers, after which he will inaugurate phase 1 of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham, constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores, " the PM's office said.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others.

BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday reached Varanasi ahead of the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The BJP president was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the airport.

Also, for the inauguration, Republic has learnt that Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will fly down to Varanasi for the historic moment.

Image: PTI/ANI