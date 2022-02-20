Akhilesh Yadav Calls Yogi Adityanath 'Baba Bulldozer' For Changing Names Of 'everything'

Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh elections, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday took a pot shot at Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dubbing him as 'Baba Bulldozer'. Addressing a rally in Ayodhya, Akhilesh Yadav claimed that BJP leaders were learning ABCD, owing to which they had a fascination with renaming everything. "He changed names of everything, now he has been named Baba bulldozer," Akhilesh jibed.

"BJP leaders are now learning ABCD, I want to tell them, "agar Kaka chale gaye toh Baba bhi chale jaenge" (if black Farm Laws were taken back, Yogi Adityanath will also go back). He (Yogi Adityanath) changed names of everything, now he has been named Baba bulldozer," said the SP leader.

The UP administration has come under the Opposition's flak for launching a name-changing spree. Some notable name changes include the renaming of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya. On the other hand, Yadav's bulldozer jibe is a reference to CM Yogi Adityanath's strong crackdown against illegal occupation and mafia raj in the state. Under his tenure, the CM has given a free hand to his administration to raze down the houses of history sheeters and criminals who have encroached upon government land.

In the past, Akhilesh Yadav had called 'bulldozing' CM Adityanath's 'biggest achievement' and had promised that if his government is formed then all those whose houses were demolished would be given new homes. "This government should keep its election symbol bulldozer," he had jibed.

In turn, Adityanath had slammed the SP government for allowing gangsters to erect illegal houses on government lands. He had asserted that such acts will not work under his regime.

UP Elections 2022

Uttar Pradesh has successfully completed 2 phases of polling and is holding its third phase today. Voting in the 3rd phase is being held for 59 assembly seats spread across 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Some of the notable seats going to polls in this phase include Karhal- which will decide the fate of Akhilesh Yadav along with Jaswantnagar, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and others. The remaining phases will be held on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.