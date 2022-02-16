Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out At UP Police Evacuating Crowd, 'BJP Must Be Behind This'

Campaigning for the ongoing assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav lost his cool on the police personnel evacuating the area near the stage in Kannuaj's Tirwa on Wednesday. In a video that surfaced, Yadav can be seen repeatedly yelling 'Aye police...aye police..' The SP chief can further be heard yelling, 'Mat karo, mat karo (Don't do it).

"Anyway there is no one more arrogant than you guys," he was heard telling the police personnel, adding "This must be the work of the BJP. They must have asked them to do so."

#WATCH | SP chief Akhilesh Yadav lashes out at Police personnel forcefully evacuating the area near the stage of his public rally in Tirwa, Kannauj. Police attempted to remove from the area, the people who were trying to enter it. pic.twitter.com/lYTpp0t0iM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 16, 2022

Akhilesh Yadav's opponent in Karhal attacked

This comes on the same day Yadav's BJP rival in Karhal claimed a "violent attack" by Samajwadi workers. Serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Agra Lok Sabha MP is BJP's candidate from the Karhal seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll fray.

Recalling the incident, SP Singh Baghel told the media, "Today during the election campaign, when I was coming to Karhal via Attikullapur (village), suddenly some people came out of the fields and while saying Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad, they attacked our convoy with sticks, sticks and bars". He added, "One person said that he is Uma Kant Yadav, said that you are fighting elections against our leader. He further said that today the Minister should not be spared and then attacked. When security from my convoy got out of the car, they (attackers) ran. Then one of them fired at the cars of the convoy".

Confirming the incident, the Mainpuri Police revealed that an FIR has been registered in this regard and assured that the accused persons will be arrested very soon.

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Two phases of the seven phased assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is over. In the first phase that took place on February 10, the voter turnout was recorded at 62.4 per cent while on February 14- the second phase, it was recorded at 61 per cent.

The remaining phases will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The votes will be counted on March 10.