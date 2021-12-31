Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday held a massive roadshow in Bareilly. The roadshow witnessed a huge crowd and an overwhelming response from the people. He slammed the Samajwadi Party, and challenged them to stop the construction of Ram Mandir.

While addressing the crowd at the road show, the Home Minister said, "Akhilesh Yadav used to say 'mandir wahin banayenge, tithi nahi batayenge'. Now let's see if he can stop the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Public affection and support show that this crowd will bring BJP to power again with over 300 seats."

Earlier in the day, HM Shah visited Ayodhya to address a rally at GIC ground. Speaking to the people present at the rally, the Union Home Minister acclaimed that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has brought a 'wave' of development in the state after the failure of the previous governments.

While addressing the rally, the Home Minister asserted, "The people of Uttar Pradesh have voted the BJP government and made Shri Narendra Modi the prime minister. It is because of this that the construction of Ram Mandir is ongoing in Ayodhya.The glory of Ayodhya has returned. Also, the Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport has also been constructed which will work towards bringing all Ram devotees from across the world. The people who once forced a lot of migration in the state are now running away. The Mafia has also surrendered in front of the police under the CM Yogi's government."

Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022

For the 2022 polls, BJP is fighting under the leadership of incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with the Congress party and BSP, and is allying with his uncle Shivpal Yadav. So far, SP has announced a tie-up with Mahan Dal, Rajbhar's SBSP and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The Rashtriya Lok Dal is also likely to be allocated 30-35 seats for the 2022 UP polls in this alliance.