Amit Shah Launches BJP's Door-to-door Campaign For UP Elections At Kairana; 'We Will Win'

As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are around the corner, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday kicked off BJP's door-to-door campaign at Kairana for the upcoming polls. During the door-to-door campaign, the Home Minister was seen surrounded by a massive crowd, showing their huge support who were also chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. This comes a few days after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) chaired a meeting with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While speaking to the media, Home Minister Amit Shah stated, "I have come for the first time since January 2014 in Kairana. Seeing the atmosphere of Kairana today, there is great peace. After the formation of Yogi ji's government, the pace of development has increased. This is Kairana from where people used to migrate. Today people have said that those who made us flee have migrated. Today I was sitting with the Mittal family, all the 11 people of the family said comfortably that now there is no fear of anyone. I request all the voters of West UP to vote early in the morning. This time BJP will cross 300."

Before reaching Kairana earlier today, Home Minister Amit Shah stated that he would stay in West Uttar Pradesh where first he will do a door-to-door contact in Kairana BJP connectivity campaign, following which, he will interact with the workers of Baghpat and Shamli district, and then he will also address a special public meeting in Meerut.

Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: BJP candidates' list for Phase 1 & 2 released

On Sunday, BJP released its candidate list for Phase 1 & 2 of the high stakes Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The first list of 105 candidates also includes Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy CM KP Maurya. The saffron party has fielded CM Yogi Adityanath from his bastion - Gorakhpur while Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya will fight from the Sirathu seat in Prayagraj. The list was released during a press conference by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The candidate list includes 57/58 seats in the first phase and 48/55 seats in the second phase of the upcoming elections starting February 10. Of the total 107 seats, 63 sitting MLAs have been given tickets again while 21 new candidates have been fielded in the UP elections.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.