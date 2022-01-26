Amit Shah Meets Miffed Jat Leaders From Western UP In Delhi Ahead Of Assembly Elections

As Uttar Pradesh elections fast approach, in a bid to allay concerns of miffed Jat community leaders, Union Minister Amit Shah met them at BJP Delhi MP Parvesh Verma's residence on Wednesday. Speaking to Republic, Parvesh Verma said that the ex-BJP chief will address any complaints of the community. The 403-seat UP assembly is up for grabs in a 7-phase election from February 10 to March 7. Results will be announced on March 10.

Jat leaders meet Amit Shah

"We will have a discussion and reach a conclusion. It is not possible to keep someone happy all the time. They had some demands, we will look into it," said Verma about resentment in Jat community. Incidentally, Rakesh Tikait - who spearheaded the farmers' protests - is an influential Jat farm leader from Western UP (Muzaffarnagar).

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan said, "Many leaders from Western up have come here. Amit Shah has always heard us, Amit shah is with us. We will get enough seats and the atmosphere is quite good. We are well prepared for the elections".

One of the Jat leaders also said, "All of us are very excited to meet him. Now there is nothing like the farmer agitation left. Farmers are very happy with the new policies coming out. BJP will win with a high majority, with the support of the farmers. Samajwadi party will lose as SP workers are unhappy with the leadership".

Famers protest called off

As Centre rolled back the three Farm Laws, gave a written assurance to fulfill SKM's demands - MSP committee, withdrawal of cases, compensation and rescinding the Electricity Bill, farmers called off their year-long protests. Buoyed by the victory, on December 11, farmers at Delhi's borders - Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur cleared the area and began returning to their home states. SKM has stated that it will review the status soon to ascertain if the Centre has fulfilled its demands.

In the wake of UP election campaign, SKM has refrained from contesting in polls but has urged people to vote against BJP. Incidentally, the Bharat Kisan Union (BKU) led by Naresh and Rakesh Tikait had supported BJP in the 2014 elections. The Tikiats, who are close to the late RLD chief Chaudhary Ajit Singh, had been instrumental in helping Balyan win Muzaffarnagar in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, defeating RLD's Ajit Singh - a decision which the Tikaits has regretted.