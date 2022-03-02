Amit Shah Says 'now Uttar Pradesh Makes Weapons To Protect India, Not To Scare People'

Union Minister of Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah claimed that there has been a major change in Uttar Pradesh while addressing a rally in Machhali Shahar, Jaunpur ahead of phase 6 of UP elections. The Home Minister said that in the times of earlier government the state used to see people making illegal weapons which were used to scare the people of Uttar Pradesh. Lauding the incumbent Yogi Adityanath Government and the central government, the BJP leader averred that in today's time Uttar Pradesh is known for making bombs and shells which helps the nation to protect borders and its people.

The BJP leader Amit Shah said, "Earlier, illegal weapons were made in Uttar Pradesh, which was used to scare or kill people. Today, shells and missiles are being made here, which are used to protect India. This change has come during the BJP government's".

The Union Minister took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and answered his question as to what the BJP has done in the past five years. Hinting at the Defence corridor project of ₹400 crores in Jhansi, the Union Minister claimed that bullets (gold) and guns were earlier made in UP under the SP supremo, and now instead of goli, gole will be made to fight against Pakistan. "Akhilesh (SP chief) asks what have we done? If someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they'll see everything in yellow only... guns and bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's government. Now instead of 'goli', 'gole (ammunitions)' is made, to fire against Pakistan," the Home Minister said.

UP Elections

Voting for the fifth phase in the Uttar Pradesh election concluded and the state shall enter phase six of polls on March 3. During the sixth phase of UP Election 2022, 676 candidates are in the fray for 57 assembly seats from 10 districts namely Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar.

The voter turnout in 61 constituencies of 12 districts was recorded to be 53.98% in phase 5 of the UP election. Voting for the final phase will take place on March 7. The results will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.