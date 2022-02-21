Last Updated:

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Kejriwal To Campaign In UP; Cap On Star Campaigners Relaxed

The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While the polling in Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa has been completed, the two-phase Manipur elections shall take place on February 28 and March 5. The results of all the elections will be declared on March 10.

06:58 IST, February 21st 2022
Kejriwal to address rally at Lucknow & Barabanki

 

06:58 IST, February 21st 2022
Punjab voter turnout rises

As per the revised figures declared by the Election Commission of India, Punjab recorded a voter turnout of 69.65%. This is still lower than 2017 when 77.36% of eligible voters exercised their franchise. 

06:58 IST, February 21st 2022
Parties allowed to nominate more star campaigners

With a decrease in COVID-19 cases, the Election Commission of India decided to restore the maximum limit on the number of star campaigners with immediate effect- 40 for national/state parties, 20 for other than recognized parties. The list of additional star campaigners can be submitted to ECI latest by 5 pm on February 23.

 

06:58 IST, February 21st 2022
Republic- P Marq Opinion poll

Uttar Pradesh:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.

Uttarakhand:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.

Punjab:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.

Goa: 

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.

Manipur: 

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.

06:58 IST, February 21st 2022
Elections in 5 states

The present round of Assembly polls is taking place in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

