Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: ED Arrests Channi's Nephew; CM Yogi To File Nomination

#WATCH | "If a New Punjab has to be made, it is in the hands of the CM... You have to choose the CM this time. People at the top want a weak CM who can dance to their tunes. Do you want such a CM," said State Congress chief Navjot S Sidhu amid sloganeering by supporters. (03.02) pic.twitter.com/pNfQoMnHjk— ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2022
The Enforcement Directorate on early morning Friday arrested Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey in the illegal sand mining case. The ED probe was based on an FIR filed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar Police Station under Sections 379, 420, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and Sections 21(1) and 4(1) of Mines and Minerals (Regulation of Development) Act, 1957. Several incriminating documents, mobile phones, over Rs.10 crore cash, gold worth above Rs.21 lakh and a Rolex watch worth Rs.12 lakh were seized during the searches conducted at the premises of Honey as well as other accused persons.
AIMIM president and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi will raise the issue of a security breach and attack on his convoy in Parliament on Friday as per sources. He is likely to meet Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Akbaruddin Owaisi, brother of Asaduddin, also reached Delhi late Thursday night. Meanwhile, AIMIM units will stage protests across the country and submit memorandums demanding a thorough probe into the attack on Owaisi's convoy.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address public meetings today in Dasuya, Sujanpur and Gurdaspur districts of poll-bound Punjab. As per information from the Defence Minister's office, he will address a public meeting in Dasuya at 11.55 am, Sujanpur at 2.15 pm and Gurdaspur at 3.45 pm.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Panaji today on his day-long visit to the coastal state. He will interact with the representatives of the Tourism Sector, Anganwadi staff and others. Besides this, he will address meetings of workers and will also guide candidates of Congress. During the Wayanad MP's visit to Goa on Friday, he will conduct a door-to-door campaign at Sada at 10 am. This will be followed by a meeting with candidates, representatives of tourism, shack owners and CII representatives at Dona Paula. At 4 pm, he will attend 'Nirdhar' virtual rally at the Sankhali Municipal Ground.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.