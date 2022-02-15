Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Convoy Of BJP's Karhal Candidate Attacked; PM Rally Today

In a shocking development on Tuesday, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy was attacked when he was on the way to Karhal to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election. Serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Agra Lok Sabha MP is BJP's candidate from the Karhal seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll fray. Confirming the incident, the Mainpuri Police revealed that an FIR has been registered in this regard and assured that the accused persons will be arrested very soon.

Recalling the incident, Baghel told the media, "Today during the election campaign, when I was coming to Karhal via Attikullapur (village), suddenly some people came out of the fields and while saying Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad, they attacked our convoy with sticks, sticks and bars". He added, "One person said that he is Uma Kant Yadav, said that you are fighting elections against our leader. He further said that today the Minister should not be spared and then attacked. When security from my convoy got out of the car, they (attackers) ran. Then one of them fired at the cars of the convoy".