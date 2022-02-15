Last Updated:

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Convoy Of BJP's Karhal Candidate Attacked; PM Rally Today

The voting for the remaining phases of the Uttar Pradesh election will take place on February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. While Punjab will go to the polls on February 20, the two-phase Manipur elections shall take place on February 28 and March 5. The results of all the elections will be declared on March 10.

Akhil Oka
Assembly Elections 2022

Image: PTI

07:25 IST, February 16th 2022
Convoy of BJP's Karhal candidate attacked

In a shocking development on Tuesday, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy was attacked when he was on the way to Karhal to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election. Serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Agra Lok Sabha MP is BJP's candidate from the Karhal seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll fray. Confirming the incident, the Mainpuri Police revealed that an FIR has been registered in this regard and assured that the accused persons will be arrested very soon. 

Recalling the incident, Baghel told the media, "Today during the election campaign, when I was coming to Karhal via Attikullapur (village), suddenly some people came out of the fields and while saying Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad, they attacked our convoy with sticks, sticks and bars". He added, "One person said that he is Uma Kant Yadav, said that you are fighting elections against our leader. He further said that today the Minister should not be spared and then attacked. When security from my convoy got out of the car, they (attackers) ran. Then one of them fired at the cars of the convoy". 

 

06:50 IST, February 16th 2022
Manish Tewari hits out at Ashwani Kumar

Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari who has himself differed with the Congress line on many occasions in the past disagreed with Ashwani Kumar for quitting Congress. He questioned, "Is internal democracy in political parties not a battle worth fighting for irrespective of the odds"? Moreover, he hinted that the senior advocate wanted to secure a Rajya Sabha berth for himself in the coming months. 

 

21:35 IST, February 15th 2022
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra clarifies her statement on PM Modi and Kejriwal ahead of Punjab polls

 

19:43 IST, February 15th 2022
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hold a roadshow in Amritsar

 

18:13 IST, February 15th 2022
"I would continue to pursue public and national causes outside the party fold'" says Ashwani Kumar to Republic

 

18:12 IST, February 15th 2022
Meenakshi Lekh speaks to Republic as veteran leader Ashwani Kumar quits Congress

 

18:10 IST, February 15th 2022
ECI has requested the Governor of Punjab to take action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi: CEO, Punjab

ECI has requested the Governor of Punjab to take action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi after complaints of violation of powers by him for running an election campaign in favour of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi: CEO, Punjab

17:59 IST, February 15th 2022
Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at party's 'Townhall ' program in Dhuri

 

17:59 IST, February 15th 2022
"Political parties with a small mindset will bring India and Punjab into a state of compromise" says BJP chief JP Nadda ahead of Punjab polls

 

17:57 IST, February 15th 2022
"Maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab is the most important thing...You must identify the forces standing behind leaders like Modi, Kejriwal": Rahul Gandhi

 

16:48 IST, February 15th 2022
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams BJP and AAP in Rupnagar ahead of Punjab polls

 

15:43 IST, February 15th 2022
BJP chief JP Nadda targets Congress over 1984 riots ahead of Punjab polls

 

15:34 IST, February 15th 2022
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lambasts AAP in Faridkot ahead of Punjab polls

 

14:59 IST, February 15th 2022
Rahul Gandhi breaks silence on Amarinder Singh's exit

Addressing a poll rally in Rajpura for the Punjab election, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi explained the rationale for seeking the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. He opined, "Channi Ji meets poor people, hugs them, helps them. Have you seen Amarinder Singh Ji hug a poor person? I have never seen it. The day I understood that Amarinder Singh Ji was linked to BJP, Congress removed him. I told him 'Solve electricity issue in Punjab', he says 'We have contracts with these companies'. Don't you have a contract with Punjab's people? I asked Channi Ji to solve the same electricity issue, he did it immediately".

 

14:23 IST, February 15th 2022
Amit Shah trains guns at SP

Addressing a massive poll rally for the UP elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at SP and Akhilesh Yadav. He said, "Akhilesh (SP chief) asks what have we done, if someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they'll see everything in yellow only... guns and bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's government, now instead of 'goli', 'gole' are made, to fire upon Pakistan". He added, "Holi is on 18th (March), counting is on 10th, bring BJP government to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next 5 years".

 

14:23 IST, February 15th 2022
SAD-BSP releases manifesto for Punjab polls

 

12:51 IST, February 15th 2022
Congress replaces Jaunpur candidate

Former MLA Nadeem Javed will contest as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur Assembly constituency for the Uttar Pradesh election in place of district president Faisal Tabrez Hassan. 

 

12:48 IST, February 15th 2022
Ashwani Kumar quits Congress ahead of Punjab polls

In a massive blow to Congress which is battling infighting in multiple states, senior leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over 4 decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership. 

 

11:50 IST, February 15th 2022
Priyanka Gandhi addresses poll rally in Manipur

 

11:50 IST, February 15th 2022
AAP promises to work with Centre for Punjab's safety

Addressing a press conference, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal assured that his party will work with the Centre to ensure the security of Punjab. He said, "BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. I want to assure every Punjabi that we'll take responsibility for public safety if AAP is voted to power. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security". 

 

11:03 IST, February 15th 2022
Kejriwal predicts AAP will win Amritsar East

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party will emerge victorious in Amritsar East where Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia are in the poll fray. He remarked, "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning." 

 

10:23 IST, February 15th 2022
Yogi Adityanath wants to kill me: OP Rajbhar

Addressing a press conference, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar revealed that he was attacked during the filing of the nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday. He claimed, "Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats". Therefore, he demanded the EC to provide security to Arvind Rajbhar and him. 

 

09:05 IST, February 15th 2022
Voter turnout in Uttarakhand soars to 65.1%

 

08:38 IST, February 15th 2022
BJP MLA accuses Uttarakhand chief of helping opposition

 

08:18 IST, February 15th 2022
BJP steps up Punjab campaign

Top BJP leaders will campaign in Punjab even today. For instance, BJP president JP Nadda will address public rallies at Maur, Balluana and Jalalabad at 12 pm, 2.30 pm and 4.15 pm. On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shall speak at a rally in Faridkot at 11 am followed by public meetings in Muktsar Sahib and Dera Bassi. 

 

08:11 IST, February 15th 2022
Priyanka Gandhi to campaign for Sidhu

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party's Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu at 4 pm today. Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East against SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia. 

 

08:11 IST, February 15th 2022
SP demands removal of IG Lucknow Range

Amid ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Monday demanding the transfer of IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh for allegedly forcing people to vote for her husband, who is contesting on a BJP ticket. As per an official statement from the SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel in the letter complained that Laxmi was "pressurizing to vote in favor of BJP candidate, which is affecting the election". Her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate officer, is contesting from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency. 

08:11 IST, February 15th 2022
Harish Rawat claims 'people voted for change'

As Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of over 62.5%, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed confidence that the people of the state have voted for change. In a video message to the voters on Monday, he thanked them for participating in the election process with great fervour despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, he claimed that the people had shown maturity in rejecting the promises made by BJP. 

The former CM opined, "I also want to thank all of you as the voters have shown maturity despite allurement. It seems that the voter has voted for change, that too a better change. His decision is now locked in the EVM. We will wait till the counting process."

 

08:11 IST, February 15th 2022
Republic- P Marq Opinion poll

Uttar Pradesh:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.

Uttarakhand:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.

Punjab:

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.

Goa: 

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.

Manipur: 

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.

08:11 IST, February 15th 2022
Elections in 5 states

Elections are scheduled in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

