Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Convoy Of BJP's Karhal Candidate Attacked; PM Rally Today

Quick links:
Image: PTI
In a shocking development on Tuesday, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy was attacked when he was on the way to Karhal to campaign for the Uttar Pradesh election. Serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice, the Agra Lok Sabha MP is BJP's candidate from the Karhal seat from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is in the poll fray. Confirming the incident, the Mainpuri Police revealed that an FIR has been registered in this regard and assured that the accused persons will be arrested very soon.
Recalling the incident, Baghel told the media, "Today during the election campaign, when I was coming to Karhal via Attikullapur (village), suddenly some people came out of the fields and while saying Akhilesh Bhaiya Zindabad, they attacked our convoy with sticks, sticks and bars". He added, "One person said that he is Uma Kant Yadav, said that you are fighting elections against our leader. He further said that today the Minister should not be spared and then attacked. When security from my convoy got out of the car, they (attackers) ran. Then one of them fired at the cars of the convoy".
February 15, 2022
Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari who has himself differed with the Congress line on many occasions in the past disagreed with Ashwani Kumar for quitting Congress. He questioned, "Is internal democracy in political parties not a battle worth fighting for irrespective of the odds"? Moreover, he hinted that the senior advocate wanted to secure a Rajya Sabha berth for himself in the coming months.
I said that PM & Kejriwal ji come to Punjab & wear turbans on stage; doesn't make them Sardars. Both of them were born out of RSS -one started an agitation that was backed by RSS, the other was an RSS member. They're the same. Both of them are anti-farmers, anti-poor: Priyanka GV pic.twitter.com/Jo8ZjgHtZx— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and party's Punjab chief Navjot Singh Sidhu hold a roadshow in Amritsar. Congress has fielded Navjot Singh Sidhu from Amritsar East.#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/jtfLs3qJDn— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
#EXCLUSIVE | "I would continue to pursue public and national causes outside the party fold because I believe that within the party fold, I am unable to make a contribution": Former Congress leader @DrAshwani_Kumar to Republic— Republic (@republic) February 15, 2022
Watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/PcyehthlE2
#RepublicExclusive | Mos for External Affairs & Culture @M_Lekhi speaks to Republic as veteran leader Ashwani Kumar quits Congress, says, 'Congress needs to introspect that a devout Congress leader had to leave party and that too during elections'https://t.co/TBJbdJBOnF pic.twitter.com/D4qWzTCqxr— Republic (@republic) February 15, 2022
ECI has requested the Governor of Punjab to take action against Punjab State Information Commissioner Anumit Singh Sodhi after complaints of violation of powers by him for running an election campaign in favour of his father Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi: CEO, Punjab
Punjab | Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal at party's 'Townhall ' program in Dhuri— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
All surveys are showing AAP winning in Punjab elections...After being voted to power, steps will be taken to end corruption. We will not end the APMC system, Kejriwal says. pic.twitter.com/nAXAuYQ9tp
The political parties with a small mindset will bring India and Punjab into a state of compromise. This election is a choice between those who want development of Punjab and those who make plans for destruction: BJP President JP Nadda in Jalalabad, Punjab#PunjabElections2022 pic.twitter.com/XVXVcyGLT5— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
Punjab | Maintaining peace and harmony in Punjab is the most important thing...You must identify the forces standing behind leaders like Modi, Kejriwal on the basis of the work done by these leaders: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Mansa pic.twitter.com/KOFqpTCIst— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
You have BJP and AAP leaders before you - both of them play the same game. Both of them are similar. Look at Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal - where did they both begin from? Both of them started from RSS: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Rupnagar#PunjabElection2022 pic.twitter.com/Vy7p7b33Ob— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
When people of Congress come here, ask them that when 1984 riots broke out & Sikh brothers were killed what did Congress leaders say? "When a big tree falls, the earth shakes." When dance of death happened, humankind was shamed, Sikhs were burnt, Congress said this: BJP chief pic.twitter.com/qZZzvVxLX7— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
AAP party has opened liquor stores in every bylane of Delhi & they promise to make Punjab free from drugs? BJP will work to eradicate drugs and terror from the state. You will see the results after one year of formation of our govt here: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Faridkot pic.twitter.com/ShFh6eRRcg— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
Addressing a poll rally in Rajpura for the Punjab election, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi explained the rationale for seeking the resignation of Captain Amarinder Singh. He opined, "Channi Ji meets poor people, hugs them, helps them. Have you seen Amarinder Singh Ji hug a poor person? I have never seen it. The day I understood that Amarinder Singh Ji was linked to BJP, Congress removed him. I told him 'Solve electricity issue in Punjab', he says 'We have contracts with these companies'. Don't you have a contract with Punjab's people? I asked Channi Ji to solve the same electricity issue, he did it immediately".
LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi addresses the 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' Rally, in Rajpura, Punjab.#JeetegiCongress_JeetugaPunjab— Congress (@INCIndia) February 15, 2022
https://t.co/cFPHqfWcBX
Addressing a massive poll rally for the UP elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at SP and Akhilesh Yadav. He said, "Akhilesh (SP chief) asks what have we done, if someone has yellow-coloured glasses, they'll see everything in yellow only... guns and bullets used to be made under Akhilesh's government, now instead of 'goli', 'gole' are made, to fire upon Pakistan". He added, "Holi is on 18th (March), counting is on 10th, bring BJP government to power on 10th, free gas cylinders will reach your house on 18th. No farmer will have to pay electricity bills for the next 5 years".
HM Shri @AmitShah addresses public meeting in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. https://t.co/xxOUsXtwVL— BJP (@BJP4India) February 15, 2022
Chandigarh | Shiromani Akali Dal and Bahujan Samaj Party release joint manifesto for Punjab Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/mecuXnP8x2— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
Former MLA Nadeem Javed will contest as a Congress candidate from Jaunpur Assembly constituency for the Uttar Pradesh election in place of district president Faisal Tabrez Hassan.
The Central Election Committee has approved the candidature of Shri Nadeem Javed (In place of Faisal Tabrez Hassan) as Congress candidate for the ensuing general elections to the Legislative Assembly of Uttar Pradesh from 366-Jaunpur Assembly constituency. pic.twitter.com/xwNLet4KUv— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) February 15, 2022
In a massive blow to Congress which is battling infighting in multiple states, senior leader and former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigned from the party. Addressing a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday, Kumar stressed that he can further national causes only outside the party fold. Highlighting his association with the party that lasted for over 4 decades, he expressed a desire to actively pursue public causes inspired by the idea of transformative leadership.
Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress pic.twitter.com/BwUuqhqSH6— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
LIVE: Smt. @priyankagandhi addresses the people of Manipur through a virtual rally.#ManipurWithPriyanka— Congress (@INCIndia) February 15, 2022
https://t.co/WLAx2uGqbC
Addressing a press conference, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal assured that his party will work with the Centre to ensure the security of Punjab. He said, "BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM's security. I want to assure every Punjabi that we'll take responsibility for public safety if AAP is voted to power. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security".
If AAP is voted to power, Punjab Govt will work with the Govt of India to ensure safety & security in the state. Punjab is a sensitive border state. To check the proliferation of drugs & drones, it is necessary for Punjab to have an honest Govt: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/v6QoAxwhE2— ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022
AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his party will emerge victorious in Amritsar East where Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD secretary general Bikram Singh Majithia are in the poll fray. He remarked, "A common lady will defeat two big stalwarts this time. In our survey, both the giants are losing. Jeevan Jyot is winning."
एक आम महिला इस बार दो बड़े दिग्गजों को हरायेगी। हमारे सर्वे में दोनों दिग्गज हार रहे हैं। जीवन ज्योत जीत रही हैं। https://t.co/l5VDf5YywW— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 15, 2022
Addressing a press conference, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar revealed that he was attacked during the filing of the nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency on Monday. He claimed, "Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP and Yogi were sent there in black coats". Therefore, he demanded the EC to provide security to Arvind Rajbhar and him.
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar says he was attacked during filing of nomination of party candidate Arvind Rajbhar from Varanasi's Shivpur constituency y'day— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022
"Yogi Ji wants to get me killed. Goons of BJP & Yogi were sent there in black coats," he says pic.twitter.com/VNHZ1aYgAC
Uttarakhand recorded 65.1% polling in the Assembly elections held on Monday, as per the officer of Chief Electoral Officer— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022
Uttarakhand BJP chief Madan Kaushik has worked against several BJP candidates to ensure their defeat in this election. He supported BSP candidate contesting against me. He is a traitor. I demand the BJP leadership to sack him from the party: BJP MLA from Laksar, Sanjay Gupta pic.twitter.com/P5lawEHH1v— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2022
Top BJP leaders will campaign in Punjab even today. For instance, BJP president JP Nadda will address public rallies at Maur, Balluana and Jalalabad at 12 pm, 2.30 pm and 4.15 pm. On the other hand, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shall speak at a rally in Faridkot at 11 am followed by public meetings in Muktsar Sahib and Dera Bassi.
भाजपा राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री @JPNadda जी के पंजाब प्रदेश में सार्वजनिक कार्यक्रम— BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) February 14, 2022
कार्यक्रम 1- जनसभा(मौड़)
समय- दोपहर 12:00 बजे
कार्यक्रम 2- जनसभा(बल्लुआना)
समय- दोपहर 2:30 बजे
कार्यक्रम 3- जनसभा(जलालाबाद)
समय- दोपहर 4:15 बजे#NawaPunjabBhajpaDeNaal pic.twitter.com/sK2RYVbesA
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign for the party's Punjab president Navjot Singh Sidhu at 4 pm today. Sidhu is contesting from Amritsar East against SAD general secretary Bikram Singh Majithia.
Amid ongoing Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party wrote a letter to the Election Commission on Monday demanding the transfer of IG, Lucknow Range, Laxmi Singh for allegedly forcing people to vote for her husband, who is contesting on a BJP ticket. As per an official statement from the SP's state president Naresh Uttam Patel in the letter complained that Laxmi was "pressurizing to vote in favor of BJP candidate, which is affecting the election". Her husband, Rajeshwar Singh, a former Enforcement Directorate officer, is contesting from Lucknow's Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency.
As Uttarakhand recorded a voter turnout of over 62.5%, senior Congress leader Harish Rawat expressed confidence that the people of the state have voted for change. In a video message to the voters on Monday, he thanked them for participating in the election process with great fervour despite the COVID-19 restrictions. Moreover, he claimed that the people had shown maturity in rejecting the promises made by BJP.
The former CM opined, "I also want to thank all of you as the voters have shown maturity despite allurement. It seems that the voter has voted for change, that too a better change. His decision is now locked in the EVM. We will wait till the counting process."
#ThankyouUttrakhand— Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) February 14, 2022
आपने उत्साह पूर्वक मतदान तक की प्रक्रिया में भाग लिया, आपका कांग्रेस पार्टी की ओर से आभार व्यक्त करता हूं। #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/nYx9Yg54tl
Uttar Pradesh:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Uttarakhand:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Punjab:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Elections are scheduled in 5 states- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.