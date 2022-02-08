Assembly Elections 2022: Mamata-Akhilesh To Address Presser; BJP To Release UP Manifesto

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Government of Goa declares 14th February as a Public Holiday, being the Polling Day for #GoaElections pic.twitter.com/eqjc6Csi02— ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2022
PM Modi will address a rally for the voters of Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana for the upcoming Punjab polls via video conferencing at 3.30 pm today.
पीएम श्री Narendra Modi 8 फरवरी, 2022 को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से पंजाब के फतेहगढ़ साहिब और लुधियाना के मतदाताओं की फतेह रैली को संबोधित करेंगे।— BJP PUNJAB (@BJP4Punjab) February 7, 2022
लाइव देखें
•https://t.co/ln8JwYJ17w
• https://t.co/uSFNNzvGlo
• https://t.co/pGvbe3LpPH
• https://t.co/a7ZBZWYrLl pic.twitter.com/4FxQfC4oJ0
PM Narendra Modi will address a mega rally at 4 pm on February 10 at Bodgeshwar Temple in Mapusa. The meeting is expected to be attended by over 10,000 party workers. Also, 20 screens will be put in all South Goa constituencies. As per sources, the PM is likely to announce a big package for Goa. Sources revealed that BJP has selected Mapusa for the PM rally so that it can get maximum party workers from talukas of Bardez, Pernem, Bicholim, Sattari and Tiswadi.
In a key development, BSP supremo Mayawati will address her first poll rally in Punjab today. The rally will be held at Nawanshahar at around 1 pm in the presence of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, other SAD leaders and BSP leaders. Both parties have forged an alliance for the Punjab Assembly polls.
After Mamata Banerjee announced her support for Akhilesh Yadav in the UP elections, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit back at the SP chief. Addressing a rally in Jewar, she recalled the manner in which the TMC supremo had purportedly insulted the people of Uttar Pradesh during her West Bengal election campaign.
She opined, "Akhilesh Ji, I want to ask what is the necessity to seek her support who forgot the glorious history of this state and openly insulted the residents of the state? What is the compulsion that Akhilesh Ji needs Mamata? But Akhilesh Ji is definitely sending a signal that he cannot get the support of people on his own."
ऐसी क्या मजबूरी है ...— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) February 7, 2022
... कि अखिलेश के लिए अब ममता जरूरी है pic.twitter.com/nvbaXvfiKl
BJP will release the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra (Manifesto) for the 2022 UP assembly elections today. The programme will be held at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan at about 11 am. The manifesto will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Anurag Thakur, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dr. Dinesh Sharma and other senior leaders.
भाजपा के 'लोककल्याण संकल्प पत्र 2022' का विमोचन#यूपी_मांगे_भाजपा pic.twitter.com/4z06dedmOb— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) February 7, 2022
Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad will file his nomination from Gorakhpur Urban in the afternoon today. UP CM Yogi Adityanath is also contesting from this seat which BJP hasn't lost since 1989.
A joint press conference will be addressed by Mamata Banerjee and Akhilesh Yadav at the Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow at 11.30 am. While TMC is not contesting the UP Assembly election, it has decided to support SP. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh.
With just a week left for voting in the Goa assembly polls, the ruling BJP is stepping up campaigning with its top leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, set to address physical election rallies in the state over the next few days. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will release BJP's election manifesto today and address rallies in Fatorda and Navelim later.
On February 9, Amit Shah will take part in a door-to-door campaign and hold two rallies in Bicholim and Sankhalim thereafter. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shall hold poll meetings at Ponda and Vasco on the same day. On the other hand, the PM will address an election meeting in support of party candidates on February 10 at Mapusa.
Uttar Pradesh:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
Uttarakhand:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 34-40 seats in the 70-member Assembly. On the other hand, Congress is likely to see major gains. The grand old party is projected to win 27-33 seats, while debutant AAP can win 0-2 seats. The other parties and independents are likely to win 1-3 seats.
Punjab:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that Punjab may witness a hung assembly as Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party might win 49-55 seats, just short of the majority mark. The ruling Congress is predicted to win 43-49 seats while Shiromani Akali Dal can get 15-21 seats. BJP, who is fighting polls in alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress and SAD (Sanyukt), can win 1-3 seats.
Goa:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win 15-19 in the 40-member House. On the other hand, Indian National Congress, which was the single largest party in the 2017 assembly elections, is likely to get 10-14. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which went black in the last polls might win 5-9 seats. Debutant Trinamool Congress along with its ally MGP can get 1-5 seats. The majority mark is 21.
Manipur:
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that BJP is likely to stay ahead in the race as the poll shows the saffron party bagging the most 29-35 seats out of 60 seats followed by the Indian National Congress winning 13-19 seats. The National People’s Party (NPP) and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) remain behind INC with 4-10 and 2-6 seats respectively.
Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. The ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh under CM Yogi Adityanath faces a resurging Akhilesh Yadav, in Uttarakhand it faces a strong Congress under ex-CM Harish Rawat, in Goa, Pramod Sawant faces a tricorner fight with Congress, TMC and AAP in the fray and Manipur CM Biren Singh faces a beleaguered Congress. However, in Punjab, it is the ruling Congress, which is now heavily embroiled in infighting, faces a rising AAP, Akali Dal-BSP and an unlikely combination of BJP-Amarinder Singh, apart from the farm union political leaders. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.