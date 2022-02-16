Baghel's Convoy Attack: Akhilesh Yadav Claims 'frustrated BJP Getting Itself Attacked'

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday reacted to the alleged attack on BJP leader Satya Pal Singh Baghel. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is getting itself attacked as it can't win polls.

"BJP is frustrated as it can't win polls, it is getting itself attacked. They have the central force and responsibility for law and order. What was UP government doing?" Akhilesh Yadav asked. Notably, Baghel is contesting UP elections against Akhilesh Yadav from the Karhal seat.

BJP's Karhal candidate SP Singh Baghel gets Z-security post-attack on a convoy

On Tuesday, BJP had alleged that Union Minister of State in Ministry of Law and Justice Baghel's convoy was attacked by Samajwadi "goons" in Rahmatullahpur village in Mainpuri district when he was out in the area for campaigning. Reportedly, some people who were outside the village began pelting stones at Baghel's cavalcade.

While no person was injured in the attack, a vehicle got damaged. Police were informed about the incident but by the time they reached the spot, the stone pelters had fled. A case has been registered and a probe has been launched.

Following the attack, SPS Baghel has been accorded with 'Z' category security by CISF, according to sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that the Samajwadi Party goons attack candidates in every poll in Mainpuri. "We have demanded strict action, CCTVs on every polling booth, and flag marches a day before polling, with paramilitary force deployment," he said.

Baghel confident of victory in Yadav fortress of Karhal

Last week, Bagel had said that he is confident to win in Karhal seat. He also stated that no area can be termed "stronghold" or "fortress" as personalities like Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi have also tasted defeat in their bastions. He also advised Akhilesh to contest from the second seat.

About his winning prospects, Baghel had told PTI, "My election is going very good. If someone from Akhilesh Yadav's party can honestly tell him, he should go to Azamgarh and file nominations from there also. No one can dare to tell him that his seat (Karhal) is not clear, which is the reality."

Image: ANI