CM Yogi Reacts To IT Raids On SP Leader; 'How Can Property Multiply 200 Folds In 5 Yrs?'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath kick-started BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra on Sunday with a scathing attack on the Opposition parties over issues of corruption and violence. A day after the Income Tax department raided the residence of Samajwadi Party National Secretary Rajeev Rai, CM Yogi asked, "how can someone's property multiply 200 folds in 5 years?"

Addressing a public gathering in Mathura, he said, "Yesterday I was seeing that income tax raids were taking place at Samajwadi Party leader's house. Someone's property increases 200 times in five years, can one imagine this? Is this what happened during the SP regime?"

On Saturday, the IT department conducted raids at SP leader Rajeev Rai's residence in Mau over suspicion of tax evasion. Rai is the legal owner of multiple other properties across Lucknow, Mainpuri, and Agra and raids will most likely be conducted at those premises too.

During his address on Sunday, CM Yogi Adityanath also targeted the Opposition over the law and order situation, citing the 2013 Kosi Kalan communal riots in which 70 people were killed.

"The Opposition doesn't like it when our borders are safe and secure. They don't like it when there are strict actions against rioters. They like supporting the rioters, sparing the terrorists, encouraging cow smugglers, stealing money, and playing with people's faith," CM Yogi stated.

Comparing the situation to present times, Yogi said, "Today we complete 4.5 years in UP and not a single riot took place in the state. The 135 crore people of UP are like family for us, but for the Congress, SP, and BSP, only their family matters to them."

The CM further stated that Hindus were forced to leave UP during the previous governments but have returned after the BJP government provided them security, employment, and everything they demanded. The criminals and gangsters were forced to leave the state after BJP came to power, said Yogi.

BJP flags off 'Jan Vishwas Yatra’

The Chief Minister was leading the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Govardhan in Mathura that is set to conclude Pilibhit. The BJP has set the Yatras from Bijnor, Mathura, Jhansi, Ghazipur, Ambedkar Nagar, and Ballia, with the party’s leadership flagging off each of them.

Apart from CM Yogi Adityanath, leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took part in the event by flagging off different Yatras.

BJP President JP Nadda flagged off the Jan Vishwas Yatra from Ambedkar Nagar while Rajnath Singh kickstarted the third Yatra from Jhansi today, which will conclude it in Kanpur.