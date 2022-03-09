Election Results 2022: Date, Time And How To Watch The Counting Of Votes For 5 States?

The counting of votes for the Assembly elections in five states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur will take place on March 10. The voting in five states took place between February 10 and March 7 and the polling in Uttar Pradesh took place in seven phases while Manipur voted in two phases. The three other states voted in one phase each. The Assembly elections for these five states is crucial as it comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and amid a series of challenges due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the exit polls have indicated that the BJP will retain power in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. However, another state Goa, which is ruled by the saffron party is likely headed towards a hung assembly. However, exit polls have also indicated that Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to form the government in Punjab.

Election Results 2022: Date and time

The counting of votes in five states will commence on March 10, Thursday at 8 am. The initial trends will likely emerge in the first few hours and ballot votes will be counted first, as a result of which vote counting will likely be slow. However, it is expected that the counting will further speed up as EVM votes will be counted after the counting of ballot votes is done. The election results for the five states will come out by late evening or even by night, in case there is a hung assembly.

Election Results 2022: How to watch the counting of votes

