Hema Malini Lauds CM Yogi For Enhancing Women Safety In UP; Avers 'BJP Will Win Smoothly'

Actor turned politician Hema Malini on Monday lauded CM Yogi Adityanath led government and said that the UP government had worked relentlessly to upgrade the lives of the citizens in the state, especially women.

Hema Malini, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district lauded her party for ensuring a ‘safe and secured’ environment for women in the state. Malini continued and exhorted confidence in the incumbent CM Yogi regime to retain power in the impending assembly polls.

“BJP Govt has ensured a safe & secured environment for women in Uttar Pradesh. Our Govt has brought in a major positive change in the lives of people. We will win this Assembly election very comfortably. There is no doubt about it,” Hema Malini said to ANI.

Yogi Adityanath, Aparna Yadav laud work done by BJP for the welfare of women

While lauding the work done by the Uttar Pradesh government towards the safety and security of women, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had hailed BJP's double engine government previously. He noted that the BJP has been actively providing support and free education to all girl children besides giving them Rs 15,000 each under CM Kanya Sumangala Yojana.

CM Yogi said, "It was a challenge for girls to step out of their homes in districts like Bulandshahr and Meerut in 2017. Now, there is a sense of safety among girls and other citizens."

Other than Hema Malini, Aparna Yadav who has recently switched to BJP from SP, also praised the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government, Aparna Yadav said that there was not a single riot and scam in Uttar Pradesh in the last five years.

In her recent comments, she said, "Under the Ayushman scheme, the poor of the state have been given heath cover. 43 lakh people have got pucca houses in five years. Two and a half crore people have been given toilets. The free ration is being given to 15 crore people of the state."

Aparna further added that the law and order situation has been improved and the state is free from 'Gunda raj', riots and corruption under the BJP government.

Image: ANI