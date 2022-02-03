'If SP Wins, Azam Khan Will Be Out Of Jail & Jayant Chaudhary Out Of Govt,' Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister and veteran BJP leader Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, over his alliance with Rashtriya Janata Dal for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Bulandshahr, Shah claimed that once SP comes to power in UP, it will abandon its ally RLD and reinstate its jailed MP Azam Khan.

"If RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary is expecting a place in the Akhilesh-led government after the elections, he is highly mistaken. The man (Akhilesh) who ditched his own father (SP patrol Mulayam Singh Yadav) and uncle (Shivpal Singh Yadav) will never respect his allies. As soon as SP comes to power in UP, Azam Khan will be out of jail and RLD will be out of the government," Amit Shah said.

Samajwadi MP Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail is contesting the UP elections from the Rampur Sadar seat. There are as many as 77 criminal cases filed against him on charges of cheating and promoting enmity between different groups.

Amit Shah slams SP's 'criminal' candidate list

On several occasions, Amit Shah has hit out at the Samajwadi Party's 'criminal' list of candidates fielded for the Uttar Pradesh elections. While addressing a gathering in Atrauli, the BJP stalwart claimed that the mafia is present only in three places - first, in UP jails, second, outside Uttar Pradesh and the others in SP's candidate list.

“If you search for the mafia in the whole of Uttar Pradesh, then it is visible at only three places- 1- Jail 2- Outside Uttar Pradesh 3- In the list of candidates of Samajwadi Party,” Shah said.

He added that UP had goons running loose during the SP regime. “Goons used to harass the people of Uttar Pradesh under Behenji's and Akhileshji's government. In UP, the police were afraid of the mafia. Mafia has migrated from Uttar Pradesh under Yogi Adityanath Ji's government,” the Home Minister said.

Speaking to supporters in Bulandshahr, Shah asserted that the BJP government under Yogi Adityanath forced the mafia to leave Uttar Pradesh. He called on the supporters to strengthen the Narendra Modi-led government by voting for the saffron party.