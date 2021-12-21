Mohan Bhagwat & Mulayam Singh Yadav Clicked Together; Sparks Buzz Ahead Of UP Polls

In an unforeseen development, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav were seen having an interaction ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. After Yadav ordered the police to open fire on the karsevaks marching towards Ayodhya on October 30,1990 which resulted in the death of 28 persons, relations between SP and the Sangh Parivar have been strained. The photo shared by Union MoS Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday showed Bhagwat and Yadav sitting on the same sofa.

As per reports, they met during a function at Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's official residence in New Delhi. After this photo went viral, Congress' UP unit cast aspersions on the Akhilesh Yadav-led party's relationship with RSS. This comes even as SP is perceived as the main opponent of BJP in the UP polls.

SP eyes comeback in UP polls

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his 'Samajwadi Vijay Yatra' in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Akhilesh Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, Yadav has also held talks with AAP pertaining to seat-sharing and other possibilities for the UP election.