Munawwar Rana 'can Start Packing Bags', Says BJP On Poet's Plan To Leave UP If Yogi Wins

As Munawwar Rana banks his stay in Uttar Pradesh on Yogi Adityanath's win or loss in the upcoming Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suggested the controversial poet get his reservations done. Speaking to Republic Media Network, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain suggested that Rana gets reservations done for China, Iraq, Yemen or whichever place he wants, and starts packing his bags to leave Uttar Pradesh.

"Because in Uttar Pradesh, there's no stopping Yogi Adityanath, the people of the state are going to bring him back to power," the Bihar Minister, Shahnawaz Hussain added..

'If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will leave UP': Munawwar Rana

Earlier in the day, speaking to the media, Rana had said, "If Yogi Adityanath becomes CM again, I will leave Uttar Pradesh. It will be very painful for me, but since the state in itself is in danger, I am left with no other option but to leave."

"An election is a fight between two parties, between two candidates for the ultimate goal of winning. The losing and winning are in relation to the election. But here- Abba Jaan, Pakistan, Kabaristan, Jinnah are mentioned," the poet had added, hinting that there was discrimination towards the minority in the state.

Countering Rana's claim, Shahnawaz said, "Muslims are not scared at all. If the family of Rana does something wrong, and they are pulled up for it, the Hindu-Muslim angle should not be brought in that by him. He should refrain from making comments that could bring about communal disharmony in the state."

It is pertinent to mention here that in August 2021, an FIR was filed against Rana under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 505 (2) (public mischief) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly drawing parallels comparing Taliban with Valmiki, who wrote the Ramayana.

UP elections 2022

UP elections are planned to take place in seven phases between February 10 to March 7. The state's second to seventh rounds of polling is scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 & 7 respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

To Rana's disappointment, Republic- PMarq's most recent Opinion Poll has shown Bharatiya Janata Party+ retaining power in the elections winning over 249-269 seats in the 403-member Assembly.