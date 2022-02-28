On Uttar Pradesh Campaign Trail, PM Modi Avers 'election Between Dynasts & Nationalists'

Addressing a poll rally in Deoria on Sunday, PM Modi juxtaposed the ongoing Uttar Pradesh election as a contest between dynasts and nationalists. In a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, he contended that various sections of the society including Dalits, backward classes and the poor are determined to ensure the defeat of the dynasts. Moreover, the PM asserted that people have reposed faith in BJP and its alliance partners Apna Dal and NISHAD party even in the fifth phase of the UP election.

PM Modi remarked, "In these elections, I got an opportunity to visit Uttar Pradesh on plenty of occasions. The extreme parivarwadis (dynasts) are not able to understand the kind of elections that are taking place in UP this time. This time's election is between the extreme parivarwadis and fierce rashtrawadis (nationalists). In this election, Dalits, oppressed, deprived are together against the parivarwadis. In this election, the backward classes are together against the parivarwadis and the general category has decided to teach them a lesson."

"My poor brothers and sisters can never forget the atrocities committed on them by these parivarwadis during their 5 years (in power). That's why, BJP and its allies whether it is Apna Dal or the NISHAD party are getting a lot of votes in the 5th phase too. The echo of 'Only BJP will come to power' is reverberating everywhere," he added.

उत्तर प्रदेश में इस बार का चुनाव घोर परिवारवादियों और घनघोर राष्ट्रभक्तों के बीच है।



इस चुनाव में परिवारवादियों के खिलाफ दलित, शोषित, पीड़ित, वंचित सब के सब एकजुट हैं।



यूपी में हर तरफ यही गूंज है- आएगी तो भाजपा ही, आएंगे तो योगी ही।



- पीएम @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/B6ZNoN9ICy — BJP (@BJP4India) February 27, 2022

Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, BJP had won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though some BJP leaders made conflicting statements over Adityanath's future as the Chief Minister, PM Modi put rest to all speculations by lauding UP's governance model during his successive visits to the state.

Meanwhile, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Congress and BSP are contesting solo, SP has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. The counting for the remaining phases will take place on March 3 and March 7 whereas the results will be declared on March 10.