Owaisi Raises Rajiv Gandhi At UP Rally; Asks 'Did I Communalise The Attack On Me?'

Invoking late PM Rajiv Gandhi, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Friday, asked if he had communalised the issue when his car was fired at. Addressing a rally in Jahanganj, Mubarakpur, he reminded the crowds how the ex-PM had targetted the Sikh community after his mother and late PM Indira Gandhi's assassination. Urging his community to not radicalise people, he said 'even my death should not be politicised'. The last phase of UP elections will be held on March 7 and results on March 10.

Owaisi: 'Did I communalize the attack on my car?'

"My car was attacked and four bullets were fired in February. I was saved by Allah's grace. I am a four-time MP, but did I speak like Rajiv Gandhi 'When a tree falls, the ground shakes'? Did I say 'reaction will have a counter-reaction?'. Did I target any religion? No. I questioned who was radicalising them. When I was attacked, I did not communalise the situation. Even if I die, no one should be targetted," he implored.

Attack on Owaisi's car

On 3 February, 3-4 assailants fired shots at Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. Two accused - Sachin and Shubham - have been arrested and charged with attempt to murder. While Centre provided Owaisi Z-security in wake of the incident, Owaisi rejected it.

Moreover, Sachin Sharma, who allegedly shot at Owaisi's car confessed to UP police that he had attempted to kill Owaisi at three other rallies. Sharma said that he had attacked Owaisi as 'he was a patriot' and Owaisi's statements were 'anti-India'. Sharma allegedly said that he had not shot at Owaisi in those rallies on seeing large crowds. Sharma has claimed 'I wanted to become a big leader' as his links to BJP have emerged.

Later, UP minister Sunil Bharala met the families of Sachin Sharma and Shubham and demanded an impartial inquiry into the incident. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV earlier in the day, Bharala contended that one does not become a criminal simply after a case is registered. Casting aspersion on the involvement of the aforesaid accused, he claimed that their faces were not visible in the CCTV footage and that their mobile location is a matter of investigation.