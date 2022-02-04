Owaisi Recalls Time When Dharam Sansad Urged To Beat Him Up; 'Not Dying Till Allah Wants'

A day after the attack on his convoy in Uttar Pradesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday sent out a firm message to his enemies. Addressing a crowd, the Hyderabad-based leader claimed that whenever a Dharma Sansad is organised in the state, the saints send out messages to attack him.

"They keep saying Owaisi is like this, Owaisi is like that and even send out messages to break my leg, to beat me up. All those who are trying to kill me, I have only one thing to say, when I came to this world Allah decided on my time on this planet. No matter how much you strategise, I am not going to die. And someday if you succeed in killing me, just know that it was decided by Allah," the AIMIM chief said. His address comes hours after the Ministry of Home Affairs provided him with Z security cover after his car was fired upon in UP.

Three to four attackers fired shots at his vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle. According to him, the attackers ran away and left their weapons at the spot. Hours after the incident, Republic TV accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza.

Attackers remanded to 14-day judicial custody

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General of Police, Law & Order Prashant Kumar in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network has condemned the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Prashant Kumar said that two persons have been arrested in connection with the attack. "No one is above the law, we have arrested two accused. Car and weapons have also been confiscated. If anyone tries to disturb peace or carry out illegal activities, then they will not be spared," he said, adding that the attackers were hurt by Owaisi's remarks on a particular religion.

It is pertinent to mention here that the arrested were produced before the court and has been remanded to 14-day judicial custody.