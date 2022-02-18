Owaisi Urges People To Give Triple Talaq To BJP, SP In UP Election; '2 Sides Of Same Coin'

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. While addressing a poll meeting in the Madhogarh Assembly constituency of Jalaun district, Owaisi equated the BJP and the SP and termed UP CM Yogi Adityanath and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as "separated brothers". He avered that both consider themselves as "emperors and not leaders".

"The SP and the BJP are two sides of the same coin and it seems that Yogi-Akhilesh are brothers who had got separated. The mentality of both is the same. Both are cruel and arrogant. They do not consider themselves as leaders, but as emperors," he said.

'People should say talaq, talaq, talaq to the BJP and SP': Owaisi

During his address, Owaisi also attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over triple talaq and opined that people should say "talaq, talaq, talaq" to the BJP and the SP. He added that Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav should be made to sit at home so that Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor can benefit.

"Modi talks about triple talaq. But this time, people should say talaq, talaq, talaq to both the BJP and the SP, and this will end their story (in Uttar Pradesh). The Uttar Pradesh chief minister thinks of himself as the wazir (prime minister) of the sultan (king) sitting in Delhi. A person who becomes an emperor in politics has to be removed," he added "One (Yadav) has to be sent to Saifai, while another has to be sent to Gorakhpur. Dalits, backwards, minorities and the poor will be benefitted only if they are made to sit at home," Owaisi said

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

The Election Commission of India had informed that Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, between February 10 and March 7. The state's second to sixth rounds of polling were scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3, respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.

With PTI inputs

Image: PTI/ANI