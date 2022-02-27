UP Election 2022 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: DyCM In Fray; Polling For 61 Seats Commences

Quick links:
As the 5th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election got underway on Sunday, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya fired a salvo at SP president Akhilesh Yadav. Appealing to the people to exercise their franchise to ensure the security and development of the state, he contended that Yadav didn't have the courage to contest from Sirathu. While Maurya is the BJP candidate there, the SP chief contested the election from Karhal. Moreover, the UP Deputy CM dismissed the possibility of Apna Dal (K)'s Pallavi Patel giving him a tough fight in this constituency.
After casting his vote in Amethi, BJP candidate Sanjay Sinh said, "Amethi has never been anyone's bastion, be it Gandhis or anyone else. It has always belonged to the people...This is war against oppressors".
Congress Legislature Party leader and party's candidate from Rampur Khas, Aradhana Misra cast her vote at a polling station in Sangramgarh. She says, "Biggest power in a democracy is your vote. Vote for the country and your own future".
Appealing to voters, PM Modi said, "Today is the fifth phase of the celebration of democracy in Uttar Pradesh. I request all the voters to exercise their franchise and cast their valuable vote".
UP Minister Sidharth Nath Singh and his family offered prayers at Sai Baba Mandir in Prayagraj as voting in the fifth phase got underway. He is contesting as BJP candidate from Allahabad West constituency, polling on which is being held today.
Ahead of the 5th phase of polling for the UP election, CM Yogi Adityanath urged people to cast their vote. He opined, "For the upliftment of their state, for achieving good governance, security and respect, for fear-free, riot-free, crime-free environment, all respected voters must use their vote. So take a resolution that first vote then take refreshments".
Kunda: Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya) Vs Gulshan Yadav
Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya - Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief - a six-time MLA is facing an SP opposition for the first time in two decades. Raja Bhaiya - a prominent figure from the Thakur community - faces SP's Gulshan Yadav who is his own former aide. Singh, who was a minister in both SP governments, fell out with Akhilesh Yadav in 2018 after he allegedly voted in favour of the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate in 2018. SP has reportedly been wooing the Yadavs by pitting them against the Thakurs as a poll pitch. In 2017, Raja Bhaiya won with more than 1.35 lakh votes.
Pratapgarh: Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel Vs Rajendra Kumar
With Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel in the poll fray, her daughter Anupriya Patel pulled out Apna Dal candidate at the last minute, resulting in BJP fielding Rajendra Kumar. The NDA camp was caught by surpise when Krishna Patel was fielded from the SP camp and its national general secretary Rajendra Prasad had already filed his nomination papers. In 2019 bypolls, Rajkumar Pal of Apna Dal (S) won the seat by defeating SP's Brijesh Verma while BJP's Sangam Lal Gupta won the Lok Sabha polls that year.
Sirathu: Keshav Prasad Maurya Vs Pallavi Patel
A battle between heavyweights will be witnessed in Sirathu - BJP's Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Apna Dal (K) Pallavi Patel - Union minister Anupriya Patel's elder sister. Falling under the Kaushambi district, Sirathu is dominated by Dalits, Patels and Pandits - an uphill task for Maurya too woo. The Deputy CM has won Sirathu in 2012 and was later nominated to the UP council. Maurya - the ex-UP BJP chief successfully led the party to a victory in 2017 before being piqued by Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Yadav's wife - Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan rallied for Patel in Sirathu.
Allahabad South: Nand Gopal Gupta Vs Alpana Nishad
Sitting BJP minister Nand Gopal Gupta faces Congress' Alpana Nishad, SP's Raees Chandra Shukla, BSP's Devendra Mishra Nagraha and AAP's Altaf Ahmad for the saffron stronghold Allahabad South, falling under Prayagraj district. In 2017, Nand Gopal Gupta had defeated SP's Parvez Ahmad with a margin of 28587 votes. Similarly, in 2019, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 184275 votes by defeating SP's Rajendra Singh Patel.
Ayodhya: Tej Narayan Pandey Vs Ved Prakash Gupta
Falling under the Ayodhya district, the Assembly seat falls in the heart of the Mandir movement and is a saffron stronghold. BJP has once again fielded sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta against SP's Tej Narayan Pandey. In 2017, Gupta defeated Pandey - a prominent Brahmin face (the dominant community in Ayodhya) - by a margin of 50,440 votes.
The heartland of the Ayodhya Ramjanmabhoomi movement goes to the polls today in the fifth phase of elections in Uttar Pradesh. With 692 candidates in poll fray, a tough battle will be witnessed between BJP and SP for the 61 seats in the saffron stronghold in 12 districts - Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 47 of these seats whereas its ally Apna Dal (S) secured victory in 3 seats. On the other hand, SP, Congress and BSP bagged 5, 2 and 3 seats respectively.
Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll predicts that the NDA is likely to emerge as the single largest alliance once again in Uttar Pradesh with 249-269 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. However, the saffron will suffer a major seat loss as Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and its allies may win 113-133 seats. The Bahujan Samaj Party's seat share is likely to reduce further as the Republic P-MARQ Opinion Poll suggests only 9-17 seats for Mayawati's party. On the other hand, Congress may get 3-9 seats.
In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While this was seen as a mandate for PM Modi as BJP had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post. Though Adityanath and other top BJP leaders have hit the campaign trail seeking re-election, SP too is leaving no stones unturned.
Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra" in a bid to stage a comeback in the state. Buoyed by the overwhelming public support during his election campaign, he has often predicted that SP will win 400 seats in the 2022 Assembly polls. While Yadav has ruled out any alliance with Congress and BSP, he has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.
On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment. Even though BSP has been in power multiple times over the last three decades, its supremo Mayawati commenced her party's election campaign only in January. Moreover, AIMIM is also seeking to emerge as a kingmaker in UP having made public its plan to contest 100 seats.