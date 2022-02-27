UP Election 2022 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: DyCM In Fray; Polling For 61 Seats Commences

Kunda: Raghuraj Pratap Singh (Raja Bhaiya) Vs Gulshan Yadav

Raghuraj Pratap Singh a.k.a Raja Bhaiya - Jansatta Dal Loktantrik chief - a six-time MLA is facing an SP opposition for the first time in two decades. Raja Bhaiya - a prominent figure from the Thakur community - faces SP's Gulshan Yadav who is his own former aide. Singh, who was a minister in both SP governments, fell out with Akhilesh Yadav in 2018 after he allegedly voted in favour of the BJP Rajya Sabha candidate in 2018. SP has reportedly been wooing the Yadavs by pitting them against the Thakurs as a poll pitch. In 2017, Raja Bhaiya won with more than 1.35 lakh votes.

Pratapgarh: Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel Vs Rajendra Kumar

With Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel in the poll fray, her daughter Anupriya Patel pulled out Apna Dal candidate at the last minute, resulting in BJP fielding Rajendra Kumar. The NDA camp was caught by surpise when Krishna Patel was fielded from the SP camp and its national general secretary Rajendra Prasad had already filed his nomination papers. In 2019 bypolls, Rajkumar Pal of Apna Dal (S) won the seat by defeating SP's Brijesh Verma while BJP's Sangam Lal Gupta won the Lok Sabha polls that year.

Sirathu: Keshav Prasad Maurya Vs Pallavi Patel

A battle between heavyweights will be witnessed in Sirathu - BJP's Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Apna Dal (K) Pallavi Patel - Union minister Anupriya Patel's elder sister. Falling under the Kaushambi district, Sirathu is dominated by Dalits, Patels and Pandits - an uphill task for Maurya too woo. The Deputy CM has won Sirathu in 2012 and was later nominated to the UP council. Maurya - the ex-UP BJP chief successfully led the party to a victory in 2017 before being piqued by Yogi Adityanath. Akhilesh Yadav's wife - Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan rallied for Patel in Sirathu.

Allahabad South: Nand Gopal Gupta Vs Alpana Nishad

Sitting BJP minister Nand Gopal Gupta faces Congress' Alpana Nishad, SP's Raees Chandra Shukla, BSP's Devendra Mishra Nagraha and AAP's Altaf Ahmad for the saffron stronghold Allahabad South, falling under Prayagraj district. In 2017, Nand Gopal Gupta had defeated SP's Parvez Ahmad with a margin of 28587 votes. Similarly, in 2019, BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi won from Allahabad Lok Sabha seat with a margin of 184275 votes by defeating SP's Rajendra Singh Patel.

Ayodhya: Tej Narayan Pandey Vs Ved Prakash Gupta

Falling under the Ayodhya district, the Assembly seat falls in the heart of the Mandir movement and is a saffron stronghold. BJP has once again fielded sitting MLA Ved Prakash Gupta against SP's Tej Narayan Pandey. In 2017, Gupta defeated Pandey - a prominent Brahmin face (the dominant community in Ayodhya) - by a margin of 50,440 votes.