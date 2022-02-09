UP Election 2022: Phase 1 Voting On February 10; Full List Of Constituencies In The Fray

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ ANI
Uttar Pradesh is set to enter the first phase of assembly elections on February 10 which would continue till March 7 in a total of seven phases. With a total of 403 constituencies, the state is the biggest battleground out of the five total states which would also enter the polls. Currently governed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state will see the polls commence on Thursday wherein people in 11 districts would cast their vote for 58 constituencies.
The 11 districts where the elections will be held are Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra.
It is worth noting that the first phase of the UP Vidhan Sabha election 2022 mainly covers the western side of the state which is believed to be dominated by the Jat community. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP) in coalition with Rashtriya Lok Dal are being seen as the major political factions, the Indian National Congress, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Asaduddin Owaisi's AlMIM are also eyeing a fair share of seats.
The next phases of elections have been scheduled for February 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3 and 7 respectively and the counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to happen on March 10.