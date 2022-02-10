UP Elections: Anurag Thakur Asserts BJP Will Win More Seats Than 2017 Polls; Deplores SP

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday asserted that Bharatiya Janata Party will win more seats than in the 2017 polls. The Minister said that under the CM Yogi's rule, the state has been freed from goons and mafias. He stated that action against goons and mafias will continue.

"All round development taking place in Uttar Pradesh. There is no discrimination in providing benefits to the people. Five expressways, five Airports and nine metros have been built in the state. Today's voting confirmed that BJP will win elections," Anurag Thakur said.

Slamming the Opposition, he said that some people do politics of division. "They do appeasement politics. In every election, they come with some issues and controversy. This time it is Hijab controversy during this election."

Union min slams SP-led alliance for planning to give ticket to Mukhtar Ansari

Attacking Akhilesh Yadav's party, the Union Minister said that from Nahid Hasan, Azam Khan to Mukhtar Ansari, Samajwadi Party has either given a ticket or extended support to big criminals. "If they couldn't do it themselves, they got their alliance to do it," he said.

The SP-led alliance has decided to give a poll ticket to don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. As per sources, he will contest from Mau on the symbol of the OP Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party. Currently languishing in the Banda jail, Mukhtar Ansari is a five-time MLA from the Mau constituency and faces more than 50 criminal cases not just in UP but other states as well.

Reportedly, both Mukhtar and his son Abbas Ansari will file their nominations from Mau seat. The SBSP will then decide who will end the poll fray. Earlier, Rajbhar had told PTI that the SP and the SBSP alliance will support Ansari in the assembly elections.

On Allahabad High Court granting bail to Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of mowing down four farmers and a journalist in the Lakhimpur Kheri district last year, Thakur said that it is a court's order and we should not comment on this.

Image: ANI