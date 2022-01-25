UP Elections: BJP's Amit Malviya Alleges SP Candidate Threatened Hindus; Slams Akhilesh

As the Uttar Pradesh election 2022 is knocking on the door, BJP's IT chief Amit Malviya on Tuesday shared a video and alleged that a Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Meerat South, Adil Choudhary has threatened the Hindus by stating that if SP comes to power, they will not be spared.

Malviya took to Twitter and said, "Adil Choudhary, SP candidate from Meerut South, threatened Hindus, saying, "If our government comes, we will not leave it... will be avenged one by one. Has Akhilesh given ticket to anti-Hindu goons like Nahid Hasan, Adil Chaudhary?"

The Samajwadi Party on Monday released the list of candidates for the state. In the list that comprises 159 names, it has been cleared that party supremo Akhilesh Yadav will be contesting from Mainpuri's Karhal. While Karhal is confirmed now, it is important to note that earlier, he was mulling to contest from Azamgarh's Gopalpur constituency or any constituency in Kannauj or Sambhal.

Surprisingly, other than party chief Akhilesh Yadav's name, senior leader Azam Khan's name was also on the list, who is currently in jail under the charges of land grabbing, encroachment, and providing fake birth certificates.

Azam Khan, who has been booked in more than 84 cases is still in prison. He has been granted bail in most of these cases. The Samajwadi Party leader's son Abdullah who was booked in 43 cases, was granted bail recently while Azam Khan's wife Tanzeen was granted bail in December 2020.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10. With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 31 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav is seeking to make a comeback in the state and has embarked on a statewide tour as a part of his "Samajwadi Vijay Yatra."

Image: ANI, Twitter/@amitmalviya