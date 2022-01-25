Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday led a scathing attack on the opposition parties by sending a stern message that this is 'Naya Uttar Pradesh'. Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party and AIMIM, CM Yogi warned that there is a rule of law and order in the state and no space for those who give 15 mins threats. Rioters won't be tolerated and will be heavily punished if found guilty, he added. Uttar Pradesh CM also said that the opposition does nothing when they are in power.

'This is Naya Uttar Pradesh': Yogi Adityanath

Taking to Twitter CM Yogi's office wrote, 'Those who talk about removing the police for 15 minutes! It's okay till Hi-Bye. But keep this in mind! This is 'Naya Uttar Pradesh', where posters of rioters are put up in public and their properties are attached...and later they walk around with a placard of 'Hum Sudhar Gaye Hai' (we have improved now).

15 मिनट के लिए पुलिस हटवाने की बात करने वालों!



हाय-बाय तक तो ठीक है,



लेकिन इस बात का ध्यान रहे!



ये 'नया उत्तर प्रदेश' है, जहां सार्वजनिक तौर पर दंगाइयों के पोस्टर लगते हैं और उनकी संपत्ति कुर्क होती है।



...और वे बाद में 'हम सुधर गए हैं' की तख्ती लेकर भी घूमते हैं। — Yogi Adityanath Office (@myogioffice) January 25, 2022

'Opposition does nothing when in Power': Yogi Adityanath

Yogi further stated that the opposition parties did nothing when they were in power, but now they are getting ready for assembly elections. "There is a saying, 'Kare Na Dhare, Tarkas Pehne Fire' (haven't done anything but are getting ready for electoral battle). The same is true of the entire opposition! If you are in power, don't do anything; now everyone is gearing up for an electoral battle," Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi.

एक कहावत है,



"करें न धरें, तरकस पहने फिरें..."



पूरे विपक्ष का यही हाल है!



सत्ता में रहे तो कुछ करा न धरा, अब चुनाव के समय सब 'तरकस' पहने फिर रहे हैं — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 25, 2022

'Akhilesh wakes up at noon, gets massage & goes cycling': CM Yogi mocks SP Chief

On Monday, CM Yogi spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network where he took a dig at SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav. CM Yogi described Yadav as a 'spoilt brat' and detailed his daily routine. "He is the son of a rich father (Mulayam Yadav). Someone must be waking him at 12 noon, then he would be getting a massage, cycling before getting ready. You (asking the channel) also must have interviewed him in the afternoon? How would he know?" said CM Yogi Adityanath. The BJP leader made the statement while discussing the accomplishments of the double-engine government of BJP.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections

Uttar Pradesh will vote in 7 phases, between February 10 and March 7. While 58 seats go to the polls in the first phase, 55 seats and 59 seats shall be up for grabs in the second phase and third phase respectively. The counting of votes and declaration of results is scheduled to take place on March 10. While Congress, AAP, and BSP are going solo in the upcoming polls, Samajwadi Party has announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar-led SBSP, RLD, and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Meanwhile, the BJP has joined hands with the Apna Dal and Nishad party. Yogi Adityanath faces a tough challenge as no CM of UP has been able to win a second consecutive term since 1987.

Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll projections for Uttar Pradesh

The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth-led BJP+ is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 252-272 seats in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 111-131 seats. Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 8 - 16, Congress 3-9, and others 0-4 seats.

(IMAGE: PTI)