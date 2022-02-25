UP Elections: CM Yogi Mocks SP, Says Oppn Will Join 'Kar Sewaks In Ayodhya' After Defeat

Taking an indirect dig at Samajwadi Party yet again ahead of the phase 5 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that 'those who fired at kar sewaks will begin their journey to Ayodhya after polls'. Speaking from Sultanpur, the Chief Minister also said that those who used to roam around with pistols in the state now carry 'Bajrang Bali's mace'. CM Yogi also showered confidence in Bharatiya Janta Party's (BJP) win in the UP elections with a special focus on strengthening the law and order situation in the state.

Yogi Adityanath attacks Samajwadi Party amid UP elections:

“The same people who had ordered the shooting at Ram devotees (Kar Sewaks) in Ayodhya are now roaming around with Bajrang Bali’s mace. After the defeat of the Opposition in the elections, then next time, they will join the Kar Sewaks in Ayodhya,” said Adityanath in a veiled reference to the Samajwadi Party. The Kar Sewaks were allegedly fired at during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement which had led to the demolition of the Babri mosque.

Yogi Adityanath's attack on BSP

Alleging the Mayawati-led party of musing power, the UP CM said that the BSP party's 'elephant has a big stomach, consuming whole state’s ration'.

Moreover, CM Yogi said that all Opposition leaders have booked a ticket to go out of the state for March 11.

UP elections: Details of phase 5 voting

On Wednesday, February 23, voting for the fourth phase of the Uttar Pradesh election concluded with 59 constituencies in nine districts going to the polls. The voter turnout was 57.45% as of 5 PM in phase 4 of UP. Voting for the remaining phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The results of all constituencies will be declared on March 10 along with four other states - Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Goa.

In the phase 5 elections of the state, key constituencies where voting will be held include Ayodhya, Tiloi, Salon (SC), Jagdishpur (SC), Amethi, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua, Kunda, Kadipur (SC), Chitrakoot, Patti, Manikpur, Rampur Khas, Babaganj (SC), Vishwanath Ganj, Pratapgarh, Sirathu, Manjhanpur (SC), Chail, Isauli Gauriganj Phaphamau, Matera, Raniganj, Bahraich, Soraon (SC), Pratappur, Handia, Meja, Karachhana, Allahabad North, Allahabad South, Allahabad West, Bara (SC), Koraon (SC), Ram Nagar, Kursi, Barabanki, Katra Bazar, Phulpur, Dariyabad, Rudauli, Haidergarh (SC), Milkipur (SC), Goshainganj, Balha (SC), Nanpara, Mahasi, Payagpur, Kaiserganj, Bhinga, Shrawasti, Mehnaun, Gonda, Bikapur, Colonelganj, Tarabganj, Mankapur (SC), Zaidpur (SC) and Gaura.