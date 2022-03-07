The elections for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly took place in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The major political parties in the fray are the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Indian National Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). P-MARQ has conducted a comprehensive survey to bring on-point exit poll predictions on 2022 Assembly polls.

The P-MARQ exit poll has predicted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP+ is likely to cross the majority mark and is projected to win 240 seats (+-15) in the 403-member Assembly. On the other hand, Samajwadi Party+ is looking to bag 140 seats (+-10). Other parties are likely to have small gains. BSP is likely to bag 17 seats, Congress 4 (+-2) and others 2 seats (+-2).

P-Marq Exit Poll Vote% prediction Seat prediction BJP+ 40.1% 240 (+-15) SP+ 34% 140 (+-10) BSP+ 16.13% 17 (+-5) INC 5.4% 4 (+-2) Others 4.2% 2 (+-2) Total 100% 403

Region-wise break up

In the Poorvanchal region, BJP and its allies are predicted to win 63-83 seats, while Samajwadi may get 42-52 seats, BSP 3-8 seats and Congress 1-3 seats. Similarly in the Awadh region, the saffron party may get 66-78 seats, SP 41-51, BSP 3-8, Congress 1-3 and others could get 0-1 seats.

Region-wise break up Party Poorvanchal Awadh Western UP Bundelkhand BJP+ 63-83 66-78 69-83 12-16 SP+ 42-52 41-51 42-52 2-6 BSP+ 3-8 3-8 3-8 1-5 INC 1-3 1-3 1-3 0-2 Others 0-3 0-1 0-1 0-1 Total 130 118 136 19

2017 UP election results

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh state elections, Bharatiya Janata Party had won a massive 312 seats in the 403-member Assembly, whereas Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as the alliance could only get 54 seats. While this was seen as a mandate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the saffron party had not declared any CM candidate, Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath was a surprise pick for the post.