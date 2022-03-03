After casting his vote in Gorakhpur on Thursday, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath predicted that BJP will win over 80% of the seats in the Uttar Pradesh election. Speaking to the media, he exuded confidence in the people voting for the agenda of good governance, development and nationalism. Taking a veiled dig at SP, Adityanath contended that a vote for the saffron party would help trounce dynasty, casteism, mafia rule and supporters of terrorism. While observing that BJP had already crossed the majority mark after 5 phases, he opined that the party would get 275-300 seats at the end of the 6th phase.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath remarked, "As per the information about the first 5 phases, BJP is way ahead of the majority at present under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi. A lot of sixes will be hit in the 6th phase of the election today and BJP will move towards achieving the goal of 275-300 seats. In the 7th phase, it will be a record figure compared to 2017."

"I had said earlier too that the people of Uttar Pradesh accepted PM Modi's agenda of development, good governance and nationalism in 2014, 2017 and 2019. This record will be maintained in 2022. Looking at the enthusiasm of mothers and sisters, I can say that over 80% of the seats will be won by BJP. 20% of the seats will be divided among the opposition," he added.

#WATCH | Under PM Modi leadership BJP will make a record & will win large number of seats in 6th phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. And will move towards our target to win 300 seats in the Assembly elections: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

6th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election

Touted as a direct battle between the alliances led by BJP and the Samajwadi Party, 57 seats will go to the polls in the 6th phase of the Uttar Pradesh election on Thursday, March 3. There are 676 candidates in the fray for these constituencies spread over 10 districts- Gorakhpur, Ambedkarnagar, Ballia, Balrampur, Basti, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Sant Kabir Nagar, and Siddharthnagar. In the 2017 polls, BJP won 46 of these seats whereas two seats were won by Apna Dal(S) and SBSP each.

This phase has assumed significance as UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in the poll fray from Gorakhpur Urban, a seat which the party hasn't lost since 1989. As he represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat from 1998 to 2017, he is expected to secure a comfortable victory. However, SP has fielded BJP leader Upendra Dutt Shukla's wife Subhawati Shukla to challenge the UP CM on his home turf. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who is contesting as a candidate of the Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has also put a tough fight in this seat.