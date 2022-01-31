Last Updated:

Yogi Adityanath Says Akhilesh Yadav's SP Is 'Sawajwadi' By Name, 'dangawadi' By Profession

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fresh attack on the Samajwadi Party on Monday, calling it a 'threat' to women, farmers, and the youth.

Written By
Ananya Varma
Yogi Adityanath

Image: PTI


Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fresh attack on the Samajwadi Party on Monday, calling it a 'threat' to women, farmers, and the youth. The UP CM stated that the Akhilesh Yadav-led party was 'Samajwadi' (socialist) by name, 'parvarwadi' (familial) by their thought process and 'dangawadi' (rioters) by profession.

"These people (leaders of Samajwadi Party) are a threat to women security. They exploit farmers, play with the future of the youth, and orchestrate riots. They are 'Sawajwadi' by name, 'parvarwadi' by thought process, and 'dangawadi' by profession," said Yogi Adityanath. 

Akhilesh Yadav files nomination

On Monday, Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination from the party’s turf - Mainpuri’s Karhal Assembly constituency. Making his debut in the Legislative Assembly polls this time, the former UP CM moved into his plush election campaign bus to file his nomination form. Posting a picture of himself waving at party workers from his ‘ultra-luxurious caravan’ in a tweet, Yadav said that his nomination is a mission to defeat ‘negative politics.’

READ | They only care for their 'nani' in Italy: Yogi Adityanath slams Rahul & Priyanka

However, the swanky vehicle drew the ire of the netizens who remarked that the ultra-lux caravan did not tune well with his party’s 'samajwadi' ideology. Taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party president, Union Minister of Skill and Electronic Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar questioned Akhilesh’s style of ‘Socialism’.

READ | UP: President Kovind & CM Yogi condole as Kanpur bus accident claims at least 5 lives

UP Elections 2022 to be held in 7 phases

The upcoming election shall be held in 7 phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7, whereas the counting of votes shall take place on March 10. The Republic- P Marq opinion poll has projected that Yogi Adityanth will create history by becoming the first UP CM to be re-elected in office after 37 years. On the other hand, BSP, Congress and other parties are likely to get 8-16, 3-9 and 0-4 seats respectively. As per the opinion poll, BJP+ is expected to garner a vote share of 41.3% as against 33.1% of SP+.

READ | UP Elections: Yogi Adityanath slams SP's governance model; 'Cap is stained with blood'
READ | Hema Malini lauds CM Yogi for enhancing women safety in UP; avers 'BJP will win smoothly'
Tags: Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Samajwadi Party
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND