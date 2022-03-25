Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in LIVE Updates: 51 Ministers Likely; Countdown For Oath Begins

Quick links:
Image: Republic TV/Twitter
Here are the latest visuals from the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow where Yogi Adityanath will take oath as the CM of Uttar Pradesh for the second consecutive time.
#WATCH उत्तर प्रदेश: मनोनीत मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ आज लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेंगे। इसके मद्देनज़र इकाना स्टेडियम में तैयारियां की गई हैं। pic.twitter.com/0B4qYLIJxq— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) March 25, 2022
Ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister-elect Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony, Republic TV exclusively spoke to his family members who are very proud and shared their joy. Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi said that she is feeling very happy and proud of his achievement. "We talk sometimes but we used to watch him on TV. After his win, people are now coming to extend their best wishes to us," she told Republic TV
Similarly, Yogi Adityanath's brother also spoke to Republic TV and said that his swearing-in ceremony will be celebrated like a festival and people from several places are coming to attend the festival. "I met him during Pushkar Singh Dhami's swearing-in ceremony. However, I was admitted to the hospital and I came out just because of his ceremony as I have to make many arrangements".
In an exclusive scoop, Republic TV learnt that a total of 51 Ministers will be sworn in along with Yogi Adityanath today. This includes two Deputy CMs like last time which implies that Keshav Prasad Maurya might retain his post. As per sources, there will be 22-24 Cabinet Ministers, 13-14 Ministers with Independent Charge and 12 Ministers of State.
The swearing-in ceremony is set to be a grand affair with 12 Chief Ministers likely to attend the ceremony, sources told Republic TV. The list includes Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu, Tripura CM Biplab Deb, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Manipur CM N Biren Singh and Goa CM Pramod Sawant. Moreover, CMs of Bihar, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Puducherry where BJP is a part of the ruling coalition and opposition-ruled states have also been invited.
Besides this, 5 Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states will also grace the occasion. While BJP is also extending an invitation to leaders of opposition parties, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has also already indicated that he will stay away from the event. Besides this, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, Mahants of several temples and Maths and industrialists shall be present at the UP CM's oath-taking ceremony. Nearly 2500 BJP workers hailing from other states who came to Uttar Pradesh for the Assembly election have received invites as well with the party making arrangements for their travel and stay.
According to sources, around 85 thousand people will be attending the grand swearing-in ceremony of Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. This includes 100 party workers from each Assembly constituency will come for the swearing-in. The entire route from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow where the oath-taking function is taking place and from there till the BJP headquarters will be decorated with party flags, banners and flowers. A grand stage has been set up and posters have been put with slogans that read 'New UP of New India (Naye Bharat ka Naya UP)'.
Yogi Adityanath was elected as the party's legislative group leader for a second term on March 24, clearing the path for him to become the Chief Minister of the state for a historic second term. This process took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been nominated as an observer for Uttar Pradesh and co-observer and former Chief Minister of Jharkhand Raghubar Das at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.
Addressing the MLAs, Adityanath said, "Modi hai toh mumkin hai (It is possible if Modi is there), the people of Uttar Pradesh believed. For the sake of the state's improvement, we must once again work together. Uttar Pradesh is the country's most populous state, I'll have a lot of work to do in the future years."
The UP elections were held in seven phases - February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7 - whereas the counting of votes took place on March 10. While BJP had formed an alliance with Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD Party, Congress and BSP contested solo. On the other hand, SP announced a tie-up with Shivpal Yadav's PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel. Though Akhilesh Yadav ran a spirited campaign travelling the length and breadth of the state, he failed to dislodge the BJP government from UP.
This came even as SP's vote share increased from 21.82% to 32.06%, which is higher than its 2012 vote share when it formed the government in the state by winning 224 seats. While the SP improved its tally to 111 from the 47 seats that it won last time, its allies RLD and SBSP gained 8 and 6 seats respectively. Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath broke a 37-year-old jinx by securing a second term as the CM in UP. Despite a rise in its vote share from 39.67% to 41.29%, BJP bagged 255 seats. With Apna Dal (S) and NISHAD party winning 12 and 6 seats each, the BJP-led alliance has 273 seats in the 403-member Assembly.