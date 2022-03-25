Yogi Adityanath Swearing-in LIVE Updates: 51 Ministers Likely; Countdown For Oath Begins

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh chief minister-elect Yogi Adityanath's mega swearing-in ceremony, Republic TV exclusively spoke to his family members who are very proud and shared their joy. Yogi Adityanath's mother Savitri Devi said that she is feeling very happy and proud of his achievement. "We talk sometimes but we used to watch him on TV. After his win, people are now coming to extend their best wishes to us," she told Republic TV

Similarly, Yogi Adityanath's brother also spoke to Republic TV and said that his swearing-in ceremony will be celebrated like a festival and people from several places are coming to attend the festival. "I met him during Pushkar Singh Dhami's swearing-in ceremony. However, I was admitted to the hospital and I came out just because of his ceremony as I have to make many arrangements".