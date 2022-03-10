Yogi Adityanath Wins Back UP; Slams Opposition's 'conspiracy Tactics' In Victory Speech

Amid loud cheers of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', Yogi Adityanath addressed a crowd of hundreds at the Bharatiya Janata Party's office on Thursday. In his first address of what may now very be called the beginning of his second innings, the saffron party leader right pointed out that all eyes were on Uttar Pradesh, owing to its vastness. He then went on to thank the people of the state for trusting him and the party leadership for a second term.

He also took a moment to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's National President JP Nadda under whose mentorship he claimed victory was made possible. "Not just in Uttar Pradesh, but also in Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa has the party been able to win big," he said, highlighting that there was a clear mandate for development in the four states.

'People spread rumours, ran false campaigns'

During his power-packed speech, Yogi Adityanath also took a moment to slam all those who spread rumours, ran false campaigns against the BJP. "When we were fighting COVID, they (Opposition) were conspiring against us...By making us win people have rejected dynasty politics and paved the way for nationalism, good governance. It's our responsibility to continue working on these issues," the Chief Minister said.

As per the latest Election Commission of India trends, BJP has won 44 seats and is leading in 205 seats whereas Samajwadi Party candidates have in their name only 5 seats and are ahead in only 18 seats. On the other hand, Congress and BSP are leading in 1-1 seat each.

Yogi Adityanath, who contested from his bastion Gorakhpur is leading with 130609 votes. He is winning with a margin of over 80,000 votes as the next in line- Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla from the Samajwadi Party has only secured 50,870 votes till now, as per the Election Commission of India.