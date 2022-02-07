In a big push for the upcoming Uttarakhand Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to make the state 'an international spiritual capital for Hindus' if his party comes to power. Addressing a press briefing in Haridwar, the Delhi CM said that his vision of turning Uttarakhand into an 'international spiritual capital' would help boost tourism, and provide employment opportunities to thousands in the hill state.

“We will make Uttarakhand an international spiritual capital for Hindus. This will enhance tourism extensively, we hope that it will provide employment opportunities to thousands of youth here,” Kejriwal said at a press briefing in Haridwar. "Darshan of Ayodhya ji will be facilitated for people of Uttarakhand. Muslims will be facilitated to have darshan of Ajmer Sharif," he added.

AAP unveils 10-point agenda for Uttarakhand polls

On Monday, AAP released its 10-point agenda for the Uttarakhand polls promising to, “Eliminate corruption, give free electricity up to 300 units, offer employment to every household, give Rs.1000 for every adult woman, make government schools fabulous, provide good facilities in every village and form Mohalla clinics, construct roads till every village, give free pilgrimage for old people and make Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus.”

Appealing to the people of Uttarakhand, the AAP chief claimed that each vote for his party would ‘save Rs 10 lakhs’ as the government would end corruption and provide free services to the people over the next 5 years. Arvind Kejriwal also added that the AAP government would provide jobs for all retired Army personnel and the kin of martyred Army personnel will be given Rs 1 crore.

Uttarakhand Elections are scheduled to take place in a single phase on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. In the 2017 Uttarakhand Assembly election, BJP won 57 seats in the 70-member House and replaced the Harish Rawat-led Congress government.

(Image: PTI)